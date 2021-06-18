Welwyn Garden City to hold trials for U18 ladies as first-team boss Nick Ironton reveals first signings

Published: 2:20 PM June 18, 2021

Promising forward Harrison Cage is one of the first players to have been snapped up by Welwyn Garden City for the new Southern League season. - Credit: WGC FC

Plenty of progress has already been made on Welwyn Garden City's plans for an U18 ladies' team but there is still time for prospective players to get their hat in the ring.

The club are running trials on Tuesday and Thursday between 5pm and 7pm for any eligible players.

Training nights will then be on Monday at the same time as well as Thursdays for an hour from 6.30pm.

Manager Lucy Sende is keen to establish the club as the number one place in Hertfordshire for girls to progress their careers.

She said: "I’m delighted to be given this opportunity, it is an exciting challenge.

"First and foremost, it’s about getting Welwyn Garden City FC in the best position possible through my experience of the women’s game, looking at how we can go and compete and progress into the women’s game in the near future.

"In terms of the U18s we want to get it at the best level possible and that falls with me and my coaches, Harry Collison and Joe Botchway.

"We want Welwyn to be the place girls want to come to develop in Hertfordshire. We only need to look at the success the men’s section have had and ask if we can mirror that success by putting in the work."

Email wgcfcladies@gmail.com to register your interest.

City boss Nick Ironton has also revealed the first of his players to commit for another season at the Southern League Division One Central club.

Goalkeeper Charlie Crowley and ex-Potters Bar midfielder Joe Bennett, who joined WGC mid-season from Eastern Counties League Newmarket Town, are back as is midfielder George Ironton.

Ironton senior is particularly delighted to have secured a trio of young players who have shone in the club's U23 team in their late-season friendlies.

Defender Ryan Doherty, midfielder Harrison Cage and much-coveted young striker Cyrus Babaie, have all penned paper for the new campaign and all will be challenging for first-team places.

The first-team meanwhile have announced their pre-season calendar for July, with two more games to come in August.

Six of them are at home with the first the visit of Hanwell Town on July 3.

Royston Town, Letchworth Eagles and Walthamstow follow before Welwyn hit the road for the one and only time in July with the short hop up to Codicote.

It is then back to home comforts with Baldock Town and Stevenage visiting Herns Lane on July 24 and July 31.