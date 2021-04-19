Welwyn Garden City launch academy to provide 'genuine pathway' to first team

Published: 10:32 AM April 19, 2021

Welwyn Garden City have added three junior teams to their U23 squad to make 'a genuine pathway' to the first-team. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City Football Club will launch a new academy aimed at providing a "genuine pathway" into senior football.

The Herns Lane side are in the process of recruiting players for next season, starting in August, and will run teams at three age groups - U13, U15 and U18.

Those teams will compete in the Eastern Junior Alliance and the Southern Counties Floodlit League, with the U18s also taking part in the FA Youth Cup.

The Citizens, who currently play in the Southern League at step four of the non-league pyramid, also launched an U23 squad last year who turn out in the Premier Division of the Herts Senior County League, step seven.

They said: "We are proud to offer our academy players a genuine pathway to the first team."

Trials will be offered on an invite-only basis but players are asked to register their interest by emailing academy manager Junior Charles at wgcfcacademy@gmail.com