FA Cup draw puts Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town on the road

Published: 2:01 PM August 23, 2021

Ben Ward-Cochrane had his penalty superbly saved in the defeat at Merstham. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup has handed away trips to Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town.

Welwyn still have to get passed FC Romania in their replay but if they do they will heading to the outskirts of Norwich to play Mulbarton Wanderers.

Potters Bar, who enter the competition at this stage, are also heading to East Anglia with Stowmarket Town their opponents.

The Scholars suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down to a 1-0 defeat away to Merstham in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The only goal of the game came on 28 minutes from Chace Jacquart but Potters Bar were denied a share of the spoils when on-loan Brighton goalkeeper Toby Bull saved a penalty from Ben Ward-Cochrane.

In the Herts Senior County League Premier Division Hatfield Town battled to a 2-2 draw at home to Hoddesdon Town Res while Cuffley Seniors enjoyed a fine 2-0 win over early leaders St Albans City Res, Sam Cassidy and Tanel Ayvaz the scorers.

Hatfield United meanwhile opened with a 4-1 defeat against Evergreen in Division One while Lemsford lost 2-0 to Sandridge Rovers Res in Division Two.