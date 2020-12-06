WGC draw positives at West Herts

Bryn Evans celebrates scoring for WGC (pic Danny Loo) ©2018 Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s men had to settle for a 2-2 draw at West Herts as the hockey season restarted after a four-week break.

With players a bit rusty and the pitch not giving much grip, both teams found it difficult to make the final touches count.

But WGC had more of the chances, with David Allmand Smith creating many opportunities as he cut through the home defence and, on one occasion, narrowly sent a reverse scoop just wide of the far post.

Oli Rowe intercepted many passes to frustrate West Herts and, after sustained pressure, WGC opened the scoring when Allmand Smith drove along the baseline and into the D before finding Crayton Napoleon, to dink over the keeper.

However, despite having several other chances, WGC could not increase their lead and paid the price as West Herts got back on terms when a long corner found two men free at the far post.

Dan Klinger saved the initial effort, but West Herts were able to scramble home the rebound.

The second half was a similar story as WGC missed chances, with Allmand Smith and Bryn Evans seeing short corner efforts saved.

A break on the right saw an intercepted cross fall to Peter Mullens in the D, but his quickly taken reverse stick shot was just wide.

West Herts then went 2-1 up with a break down the middle, after WGC defender James Lutrario went to ground and gave West Herts the ball in the D.

Although Klinger again made the first save, the home side were able to convert the loose ball once more.

Frustrated, WGC won a series of short corners, with Evans eventually converting one of them to square matters again.

But despite more set-pieces in the closing stages, WGC could not find the telling touch and it ended in a 2-2 draw ahead of a home match with Luton Town this weekend.