Summer is coming and Welwyn's juniors are taking every opportunity to play cricket

Published: 5:15 PM April 5, 2021

A successful Easter camp is just the start of what promises to be a busy but fun summer for juniors at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club.

The Digswell Park-based club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has a long a rich history of providing cricket for all ages and abilities as a well as pathway to a future career.

The camp brought plenty of children out and that is something they are keen to do after months inside.

Some of the children involved in the Easter camp at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club. - Credit: WGCCC

Russell Haggar, the junior co-ordinator at the club, said: "We’ve been itching to get started and counting the days having had no chance for any off-season training due to lockdown.

"Like other junior clubs across all sports, we’re keen to help kids get back outdoors playing sport now that it’s allowed.

"We were delighted to be able to offer kids [the Easter camp] on the first day it was allowed. Some have never picked up a bat before."

They are also on the lookout for new players from the age of five up with activities going on until August

To find out more email juniorbees@wgccc.co.uk