News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Summer is coming and Welwyn's juniors are taking every opportunity to play cricket

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:15 PM April 5, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club held an Easter camp for juniors

Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club held an Easter camp for juniors. - Credit: WGCC

A successful Easter camp is just the start of what promises to be a busy but fun summer for juniors at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club. 

The Digswell Park-based club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has a long a rich history of providing cricket for all ages and abilities as a well as pathway to a future career. 

The camp brought plenty of children out and that is something they are keen to do after months inside. 

Some of the children involved in the Easter camp at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club

Some of the children involved in the Easter camp at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club. - Credit: WGCCC

Russell Haggar, the junior co-ordinator at the club, said: "We’ve been itching to get started and counting the days having had no chance for any off-season training due to lockdown. 

"Like other junior clubs across all sports, we’re keen to help kids get back outdoors playing sport now that it’s allowed. 

"We were delighted to be able to offer kids [the Easter camp] on the first day it was allowed. Some have never picked up a bat before." 

They are also on the lookout for new players from the age of five up with activities going on until August 

Most Read

  1. 1 A plea to refuse planning permission for Broadwater Road development
  2. 2 Hatfield events to trial COVID vaccine passports scheme
  3. 3 Snakes alive! Welwyn Hatfield residents show off their exotic pets
  1. 4 Victim assaulted by teenagers who claimed to have weapons
  2. 5 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park confirms April reopening date
  3. 6 Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates over Easter holiday
  4. 7 Which areas have no COVID-19 cases?
  5. 8 Conflicting emotions after late winner for Welwyn Garden City against Hatfield Town determines derby spoils
  6. 9 Conversation continues over Broadwater Road developments
  7. 10 Fond farewell for popular lollipop man

To find out more email juniorbees@wgccc.co.uk

Cricket
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hertfordshire councillors have agreed it was the right decision to scrap reopening plans. Picture: A

Mother pulls children out of school after ex-husband moves near school...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Potters Bar graffiti

Council responds after residents raise town centre graffiti concerns

Dan Mountney

person
The number of burglaries has been on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield recently.

Cyclist seriously injured after van collision

Dan Mountney

person
David Suchet stars as Poirot. All episodes can be seen on BritBox.

TV | Updated

Agatha Christie's Poirot and the detective's links to Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus