Advanced search

Bar date confirmed as WGC get the better of Stortford in high-scoring extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 16:17 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 01 September 2019

Skipper Andy Nolan was in irresistible form with the bat for WGC against Bishops Stortford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Skipper Andy Nolan was in irresistible form with the bat for WGC against Bishops Stortford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Welwyn Garden City secured a Herts Cricket League Premier Division semi-final with Potters Bar after a hard-fought win at home to Bishop's Stortford - although they still need one more success to guarantee it will be at Digswell Park.

It was a high-scoring affair against the already-relegated Stortford with both sides contributing to the entertainment.

In a break from previous winning coin tosses this season, City opted to bat first with Jamie Hewitt joining Owais Shah in the absence of Louis Champion.

And the pair managed to put together 68 in the opening 11 overs before Shah was bowled by Chris Thomas for 21.

Thomas got the better of Dan Blacktopp just two balls later but with Jamie Southgate now in tandem with Hewitt, Welwyn regrouped and a partnership of 79 took them on to 147.

A mistimed shot from Hewitt saw him depart for 66 but a second 79-run partnership, this time between Southgate and skipper Andy Nolan continued to build a big total.

Southgate went for 80 off 82 balls but Nolan was in inspired form, clubbing the ball to all parts of the ground as he got to 85 from a mere 58 balls, an innings containing 10 fours and two sixes.

It meant a final total of 304-8 for the home side and a formidable target but the visitors responded with a solid start from openers Adam Bassingthwaite and Joe Burslem who made 56 in nine overs before Simon Bridgewater got one through the latter's defences.

It was only a small blip as county skipper Reece Hussain and Bassingthwaite took them onto 151-1.

Bridgewater again got the breakthrough wicket, Bassingthwaite caught by Hewitt for a well made 81 off 93 balls.

When Hussain was well stumped by Blacktopp 16 runs later, off the bowling Southgate for 45, Stortford were 167-3 and needing 137 in the final 14 overs.

Dominic Chatfield (35), Sam Davis (30) and Joe Hawkins (37) tried their best but never quite managed to reduce the scoring rate to below 10 runs per over and Stortford finally run out of overs to close on 286-8.

Matthew Grant finished with figures of 3-68 with Bridgewater (2-39) and Southgate (2-57) the best of the rest.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

Bar date confirmed as WGC get the better of Stortford in high-scoring extravaganza

Skipper Andy Nolan was in irresistible form with the bat for WGC against Bishops Stortford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

Massive victory for nine-man WGC after rearguard heroics

Jay Rolfe had a mixed day for Welwyn Garden City at Halesowen Town after scoring and then being sent off. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

A Welwyn Garden City man who was missing has now been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists