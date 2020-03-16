Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City claim derby spoils as win keeps pressure on Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:35 16 March 2020

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City earned the bragging rights with a 3-2 win over Potters Bar in the 5 Counties Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Trinny McCann in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The visitors to the Hertfordshire Sports Village needed just one point from their final two games to secure second place and are still favourites to do so, with a home game against Letchworth scheduled to round off their season on Saturday.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Welwyn Team. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But despite goals from Lucy Edwards and Emily Gerke, a superb winner from Jane Kinghorn means WGC can still catch them with a win in their final game at West Herts.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Their was little else for WGC to crow about in the women's section as the seconds, thirds and fourths all lost.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Trinny McCann in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Trinny McCann in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar's second team though continued their upturn in form with a fine 2-0 victory over Letchworth meaning they are guaranteed to finish outside the bottom two.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Goals from Chris Field and Robyn Purcell-Still saw to that.

Welwyn V Potters Bar . Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar . Picture: Karyn Haddon

There was no such good news in the mens's section though as the seconds lost 1-0 to Luton Town and the thirds went down 2-0 at Berkhamsted, meaning both are still in a relegation fight.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar battles with Shannon Tella for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar battles with Shannon Tella for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The fourths also lost although the final result against Harpenden was not a fair reflection of the game.

Welwyn V Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Back at Welwyn Garden City, their men also had a mixed bag of results with the seconds the only ones to join the first team in picking up a victory, this one a 3-1 success at home to Bedford.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Lucie Bourne for Potters Bar battles with Alisa Hassan for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Lucie Bourne for Potters Bar battles with Alisa Hassan for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The thirds were beaten at Bishop's Stortford and the fourths lost on their travels at Cheshunt.

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Lucie Bourne for Potters Bar battles with Alisa Hassan for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Lucie Bourne for Potters Bar battles with Alisa Hassan for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar battles with Trinny McCann for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Amy Kee in action for Potters Bar battles with Trinny McCann for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Trinny Mc Cann in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Trinny Mc Cann in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

