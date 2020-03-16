Welwyn Garden City claim derby spoils as win keeps pressure on Potters Bar

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Welwyn Garden City earned the bragging rights with a 3-2 win over Potters Bar in the 5 Counties Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.

The visitors to the Hertfordshire Sports Village needed just one point from their final two games to secure second place and are still favourites to do so, with a home game against Letchworth scheduled to round off their season on Saturday.

But despite goals from Lucy Edwards and Emily Gerke, a superb winner from Jane Kinghorn means WGC can still catch them with a win in their final game at West Herts.

Their was little else for WGC to crow about in the women's section as the seconds, thirds and fourths all lost.

Potters Bar's second team though continued their upturn in form with a fine 2-0 victory over Letchworth meaning they are guaranteed to finish outside the bottom two.

Goals from Chris Field and Robyn Purcell-Still saw to that.

There was no such good news in the mens's section though as the seconds lost 1-0 to Luton Town and the thirds went down 2-0 at Berkhamsted, meaning both are still in a relegation fight.

The fourths also lost although the final result against Harpenden was not a fair reflection of the game.

Back at Welwyn Garden City, their men also had a mixed bag of results with the seconds the only ones to join the first team in picking up a victory, this one a 3-1 success at home to Bedford.

The thirds were beaten at Bishop's Stortford and the fourths lost on their travels at Cheshunt.

