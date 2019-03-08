Qayyum and Southgate lead the way as North Mymms and WGC battle to big score draw

Hamza Qayyum starred with the bat for North Mymms as well as picking up three wickets against WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Welwyn Garden City are off the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a thrilling draw with North Mymms at Digswell Park.

Jamie Southgate was Welwyn Garden City's century maker against North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO Jamie Southgate was Welwyn Garden City's century maker against North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett's victory over West Herts means Welwyn are now eight points adrift but any disappointment felt by supporters over that would have been forgotten after the game itself.

The bat ruled the roost with 560 runs scored in the rain-interrupted contest with both teams scoring at just under six an over.

And for a while it looked like Hamza Qayyum would be Mymms's match winner, after the opener blasted 14 fours and five sixes in an entertaining 125.

But a powerful and unbeaten century from Jamie Southgate, smashing 113 runs from just 97 balls, ensured a share of the spoils.

With Qayyum flying, Mymms enjoyed a good start after winning the toss and electing to bat and WGC's only early success was to entice ex-player Hamza Ahmed to hit a Shay Emerton delivery to David O'Sullivan with the score on 36.

That brought skipper Nesan Jeyaratnam in alongside Qayyum and the pair all of the home bowlers to the sword.

The partnership added 155 runs and only ended when Matthew Grant trapped Jeyaratnam leg before for 84.

Steve Snell chipped in with 69 and with rain forecast they declared two overs short of their 60 on a whopping 328-6, the first team to hammer 300 runs against Welwyn this season.

The pick of the home bowlers was Jason Lewis with 3-45.

Without regular opener, Dan Blacktopp promoted O'Sullivan to the top of the order with Louis Champion although the experiment didn't come off as the bowler was out for 13 to Jason Bryceland.

Two rain breaks made WGC's run chase harder and Qayyum continued his stellar day with the wickets of Champion, Grant and Emerton while Richard Oxley accounted for Blacktopp.

It left WGC on 134-5 and in deep trouble but with Southagte and Connor Emerton (27*) in tandem, the pair put on an unbeaten partnership of 98, to take WGC to 232-5 by the close.

North Mymms are now fifth, just one point outside of the play-offs.

They face Bishop's Stortford at home on Saturday while WGC travel to Totteridge Millhillians.