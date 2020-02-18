Petit Tour aiming to bring fun of cycling to centenary celebrations

The Petit Tour cycling event will return to Welwyn Garden City as part of the centenary celebrations. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

More details have emerged of one of the bigger events in Welwyn Garden City's centenary celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Petit Tour community cycling festival hits the town centre on June 28, one part of a strong sporting element in the programme and the start of the week of sport which closes with dragon boat racing on Stanborough Lake.

Hosted by Welwyn Wheelers it will be a whole day of bike racing and other cycling-related activities with the closed-road circuit centring around Howardsgate and the Parkway fountain.

There will be fun races, skills training and children's cycling events including a junior sportive at noon, a fun race open to everyone aged under 12-year-old. Riders can sign up on the day.

The course will also be open for a period to allow members of the public to experience the thrill of cycling on a closed-road track while the festival village in Howardsgate gardens will feature stalls offering food, drink and entertainment.