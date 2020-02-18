Advanced search

Petit Tour aiming to bring fun of cycling to centenary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 13:29 19 February 2020

The Petit Tour cycling event will return to Welwyn Garden City as part of the centenary celebrations. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The Petit Tour cycling event will return to Welwyn Garden City as part of the centenary celebrations. Picture: KARYN HADDON

More details have emerged of one of the bigger events in Welwyn Garden City's centenary celebrations.

The Petit Tour community cycling festival hits the town centre on June 28, one part of a strong sporting element in the programme and the start of the week of sport which closes with dragon boat racing on Stanborough Lake.

Hosted by Welwyn Wheelers it will be a whole day of bike racing and other cycling-related activities with the closed-road circuit centring around Howardsgate and the Parkway fountain.

There will be fun races, skills training and children's cycling events including a junior sportive at noon, a fun race open to everyone aged under 12-year-old. Riders can sign up on the day.

The course will also be open for a period to allow members of the public to experience the thrill of cycling on a closed-road track while the festival village in Howardsgate gardens will feature stalls offering food, drink and entertainment.

