Welwyn Wheelers prepare for reigional championships with a glut of success

Nathan Hardy, Joe Kiely and Euan Woodliffe were all successful in their latest cyclo-cross outings. Archant

Welwyn Wheelers got the perfect preparation for the Regional Cyclo-cross Championship with a number of fine performances and wins in the latest round of league action.

The Gosling-based cycling club will host the prestigious event at Stanborough Park on Sunday and they will be looking for as much success there.

Joe Kiely followed his national triumph with victory in the senior and junior race at Colchester in the Eastern League race at Colchester and he was joined on the top step of the podium by Euan Woodliffe in the youth race, Oliver Beale in the U12s and Dan Elliot at U10.

It was a similar story in the Central League event at Milton Keynes Bowl.

Ethan Storti took first place in the U14 race with William Pollard third and Nathan Hardy was the winner in the U16s ahead of Mark Lightfoot in third and Toby Brown fourth.

Leon Atkins was second in the U12 race

The first race on Sunday is the U10s, starting at 9.30am, while the seniors begin at 2.30pm.