Welwyn Wheelers open up road cycling season with some typically excellent results

Euan Woodliffe was one of a number of good results for Welwyn Wheelers as the 2019 road racing season started. Archant

After a few well-deserved weeks off following the tough cyclo-cross season Welwyn Wheelers’ talented youngsters got themselves back into action on the road.

The Milton Keynes Bowl was the starting venue for the early-season circuit series with a number of good results coming Welwyn’s way.

Ella Coleman crossed the line first in the U16 girls’ race, where Iona Moir had a mechanical problem and failed to finish, while Mille Coleman took fourth in the U14 event.

Euan Woodliffe was second in the U16 boys’ race with Joe Kiely sixth and Nathan Hardy eighth

In the U14s Calum Moir was second with Mark Lightfoot 9th and there was a third place for Fin Woodliffe in the U12 race ahead of Rupert Cavill in seventh.

Welwyn’s senior riders competed in a 25-mile time-trial near Bishop’s Stortford.

In the two-up race Andy Brown and Dave Scott were second while former Welwyn star Oli Stockwell was second in the individual race.