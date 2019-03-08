Welwyn Wheelers on track for some good results

Welwyn Wheelers were in action at the final round of the 2019 East Region Omnium at Lee Valley. Picture: LENA WHITAKER/OSCARRAE Archant

The track was the focus for Welwyn Wheelers this week with the youngsters tapping into the Olympic spirit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Wheelers were in action at the final round of the 2019 East Region Omnium at Lee Valley. Picture: LENA WHITAKER/OSCARRAE Welwyn Wheelers were in action at the final round of the 2019 East Region Omnium at Lee Valley. Picture: LENA WHITAKER/OSCARRAE

Round three of the British Cycling Youth Omnium Series took the riders to Lee Valley Velodrome with the top four riders in the series from the U14 and U16 age groups qualify for the national final.

Joe Kiely booked his place by finishing second to Innes Harvey of VC Londres in the U16 category and Tom Sharples also qualified following wins in the two-lap time trial and the kieren.

Welwyn Wheelers were in action at the final round of the 2019 East Region Omnium at Lee Valley. Picture: LENA WHITAKER/OSCARRAE Welwyn Wheelers were in action at the final round of the 2019 East Region Omnium at Lee Valley. Picture: LENA WHITAKER/OSCARRAE

Euan Woodliffe just missed out on qualification but still finished in an impressive sixth overall.

You may also want to watch:

In the U16 girls' series Iona Moir finished in a strong second position with Ellen Bennett seventh.

Ethan Storti was fifth in the U14 boys and Millie Coleman eighth in the U14 girls.

Rupert Cavill, Fin Woodliffe and Leon Athkins were fourth, eighth and ninth in the U12s while Elice Whittaker was the fourth girl.

The Welwyn Track League meeting took place one day before that with Oli Stockwell claiming the win in both the points race and 10-mile event of the senior A category.

Fin Woodliffe won the four youth two events with Whittaker picking up two seconds and a third in the six-rider group.