Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

International success for the impressive Joe Kiely of Welwyn Wheelers

PUBLISHED: 10:44 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 18 June 2019

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (yellow jersey) took a big win at the Coppa Montenero in Italy.

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (yellow jersey) took a big win at the Coppa Montenero in Italy.

Archant

Joe Kiely added a prestigious international race to his ever-growing and impressive list of successes.

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (right) took a big win at the Coppa Montenero in Italy.Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (right) took a big win at the Coppa Montenero in Italy.

The Welwyn Wheeler travelled to Livorno in Tuscany, Italy, for the 76th edition of the Coppa Montenero - a youth race featuring two 5km climbs in its 79.5km distance and competed for by a large field.

And along with two friends from VC Londres, the British trio got into the winning break, with Kiely soloing away with 20km to go to win by over a minute.

Back in Britain, Ellen and Dan Phillips both picked up wins at the Sotonia CC Summer Criterium, held at the Winchester Park and Ride, while Mark Lightfoot's second place was the pick of the Wheelers' results at Hog Hill on Saturday.

Finally, Louis Sutton continued to show his form by getting into the break at the Team MK road race on Sunday at the Greens Norton circuit near Towcester.

The break stayed away, with Sutton finishing sixth in wet conditions.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Pearl comes home to Hatfield

Pearl being loaded of the lorry. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Pearl comes home to Hatfield

Pearl being loaded of the lorry. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Landmark knock for Qayyum but North Mymms held to a draw at Bishop’s Stortford

Hamza Qayyum hit a maiden century for North Mymms against Bishop's Stortford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

International success for the impressive Joe Kiely of Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (yellow jersey) took a big win at the Coppa Montenero in Italy.

Positives for Park despite loss to league leaders Preston

Knebworth's Charlie Randall batting in the match between Knebworth Park and Shenley Village. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City woman cycles coast to coast with cousin from Harpenden in memory of dad

Colin Jackson from Harpenden, his cousin Sue Foster from Welwyn Garden City and her sister Gill Conway cycled from coast to coast in memory of Sue and Gill's dad. Picture: Brain Tumour Research
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists