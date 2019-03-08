International success for the impressive Joe Kiely of Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (yellow jersey) took a big win at the Coppa Montenero in Italy. Archant

Joe Kiely added a prestigious international race to his ever-growing and impressive list of successes.

The Welwyn Wheeler travelled to Livorno in Tuscany, Italy, for the 76th edition of the Coppa Montenero - a youth race featuring two 5km climbs in its 79.5km distance and competed for by a large field.

And along with two friends from VC Londres, the British trio got into the winning break, with Kiely soloing away with 20km to go to win by over a minute.

Back in Britain, Ellen and Dan Phillips both picked up wins at the Sotonia CC Summer Criterium, held at the Winchester Park and Ride, while Mark Lightfoot's second place was the pick of the Wheelers' results at Hog Hill on Saturday.

Finally, Louis Sutton continued to show his form by getting into the break at the Team MK road race on Sunday at the Greens Norton circuit near Towcester.

The break stayed away, with Sutton finishing sixth in wet conditions.