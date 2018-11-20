Welwyn Wheelers enjoy good results as Central League doubles up as club’s cyclo-cross championships

Published: 7:00 AM November 20, 2018 Updated: 9:00 PM November 3, 2020

Archie Peet was one of the winners in the Welwyn Wheelers cyclo-cross championships. Picture: Nathaniel Rosa - Credit: Archant

The latest round of the Central Cyclo-cross League in Milton Keynes also doubled as the Welwyn Wheelers’ own championships – bringing the majority of club’s riders out to play.

Xavier Knott was the first Wheeler across the line in the U10 race when he finished fourth overall ahead of Elijah Storti and Daniel Elliot while Elice Whittaker was second and Megan Hughes fifth in the U12 girls’.

Fin Woodliffe won the U12 boys’ race ahead of partner in crime Rupert Cavill while Dillon Knott recovered from a mechanical to finish ninth.

Mille Coleman was the winner in the U14 race for the girls with Calum Moir third in the boys’ event.

Toby Brown (10th) and Iona Moir (first) took the club honours in the U16 races while John Cavill came in as first Wheeler in the over 40 senior category.

Archie Peet was 13th in the junior race while Garry Blackmore finished 73rd in the large 50+ event

The club also organised round two of the Muddy Monsters event for novice riders at Gosling Sports Park with 51 riders taking part in the U8, U10 and U12 age groups.