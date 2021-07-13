Double success for Welwyn Wheelers at British championships
- Credit: TONY TWIST
The return of a national championships brought double joy for Welwyn Wheelers.
The National Youth Circuit Race Championship involved four races at two age groups and it was the boys of the Gosling Stadium-based cycling club who came home from Redbridge Cycle Centre with the iconic British national jerseys.
Henry Hobbs was one of three Wheelers in the U14 Boys race and he led a group of 24 home, winning the bunch sprint after 18 laps.
In the U16 Boys Calum Moir timed his run to the line perfectly, pipping Harry Codd of Maindy Flyers, the former club of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
It had been an eventful race for Moir who had to recover from two punctures. Team-mates Robin Steer and Ethan Storti were eighth and 27th, both finishing in the front group.
Mark Lightfoot was in the group too, coming across the line 31st but he had been off the front just minutes before, launching an attack and holding a few seconds lead heading into the final lap.
