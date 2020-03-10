Woodliffe leads a string of fine results and performances for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers Euan Woodliffe takes the win at ahead of Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: HUW WILLIAMS Archant

Welwyn Wheelers won't have minded such a busy week of racing at all as their talented squad picked up a series of fine results.

The Gosling Stadium-based cycling club had a number of riders standing on the top step of the podium.

Euan Woodliffe picked up an impressive brace of victories at the VC Londres March Crit, held at the Cyclopark in Kent.

This was the first of two events preparing riders for the National Youth Circuit Series in June and saw the riders race over the full National Series distance.

Woodliffe made the winning move in the U16 race alongside Will Smith of the St Albans-based Verulam Reallymoving squad before taking the win in the final sprint.

That all came after Wheelers' team-mate Nathan Hardy had spent 30 minutes off the front scooping the first two primes, in a valiant lone break.

The 13 bonus seconds they brought helped him to finish fourth overall.

Calum Moir also picked up sprint bonuses to finish sixth and the return of Caelen Millar also brought him a top-10 finish with ninth.

Unfortunately though Robin Steer crashed with two laps to go.

Earlier on, Millie Coleman battled torrential rain in a trio who escaped off the front, eventually coming second in the U14 girls category.

In the U14 boys race an in-form Dylan Starkey secured second with three placings in the time-bonus sprints while Sam Quiggin was sixth after leading him out in the final sprint.

Starkey had collected his first win 24 hours earlier ar round one of the Spring Circuit Series at MK Bowl.

He won a bunch sprint with Quigg close behind in fifth.

Rupert Cavill was 19th and Fin Woodliffe 22nd while Lucy Allsop was fourth in the girls' race.

Finally Leon Atkins oozed class to win round four of the Hillingdon Youth Spring Series.

He instigated a four-man breakaway on lap two before riding clear on his own and lapping the entire field in the U12 race.