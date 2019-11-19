Advanced search

Tom Sharples shines as National Sprinters League comes to an end

PUBLISHED: 08:27 22 November 2019

Welwyn Wheelers Tom Sharples in action. Picture: DAVID PARTRIDGE/5511 MEDIA

Welwyn Wheelers Tom Sharples in action. Picture: DAVID PARTRIDGE/5511 MEDIA

Welwyn Wheelers' Tom Sharples continued to highlight his undoubted talent on the track with a dazzling display at the Newport Grand Prix.

The event, the last round of the British Cycling National Sprinters League, saw the Welwyn man qualify fifth with a 200m flying PB of 10.65 seconds.

From there he made his way to through the match sprint rounds to a semi-final against Black Line's Marcel Laurenz, the winner of the previous round at Derby.

And after a fantastic battle, Sharples managed to pin Laurenz up against the banking at the end of the second and he was able to outsprint his opponent over the last lap.

He took on Rhys Thomas in the final in what was a well-matched race but although Sharples chased him into the final straight, he was unable to get round and had to settle for second place in a tight finish.

Elsewhere there was a fine win for Ellen Bennett in round nine of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Hillingdon.

