Welwyn Wheelers continue fine cyclo-cross form over Christmas

Welwyn Wheelers' Rupert Cavill and Fin Woodliffe. Archant

There was no shutdown for Welwyn Wheelers over the Christmas period with a number of their squad in action at various cyclo-cross events.

The Eastern League Cyclo-cross Series held two rounds, the first at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

That saw three Wheelers in action with Finlay Woodliffe gaining victory in the U12 event and Mark Lightfoot’s seventh in the youth race making him the first U14 across the line.

Daniel Elliot was fourth in the U10s.

The league moved onto Writtle College near Chelmsford on Saturday with Joe Kiely warming up for the final round of the National Series with the win in the Youth category.

Following in behind were Nathan Hardy (eighth), Caelen Miller (11th) and Toby Brown (16th).

Woodliffe was back on the podium again but had to settle for second behind partner in crime and fellow Wheeler Rupert Cavill.