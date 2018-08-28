Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Wheelers continue fine cyclo-cross form over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:03 31 December 2018

Welwyn Wheelers' Rupert Cavill and Fin Woodliffe.

Welwyn Wheelers' Rupert Cavill and Fin Woodliffe.

Archant

There was no shutdown for Welwyn Wheelers over the Christmas period with a number of their squad in action at various cyclo-cross events.

The Eastern League Cyclo-cross Series held two rounds, the first at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

That saw three Wheelers in action with Finlay Woodliffe gaining victory in the U12 event and Mark Lightfoot’s seventh in the youth race making him the first U14 across the line.

Daniel Elliot was fourth in the U10s.

The league moved onto Writtle College near Chelmsford on Saturday with Joe Kiely warming up for the final round of the National Series with the win in the Youth category.

Following in behind were Nathan Hardy (eighth), Caelen Miller (11th) and Toby Brown (16th).

Woodliffe was back on the podium again but had to settle for second behind partner in crime and fellow Wheeler Rupert Cavill.

Most Read

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

How well do you know movies filmed at Hatfield House?

Filming of The Favourite at Hatfield House with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman on set of Yorgos Lanthimos's new period drama. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fire investigation taking place after shed blaze at Lowestoft school

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Get through the struggle and cope’: Rapper urges those in need to speak out about mental health

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work under way to install £200,000 sprinkler system at tower block

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Wheelers continue fine cyclo-cross form over Christmas

Welwyn Wheelers' Rupert Cavill and Fin Woodliffe.

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

SSML Division One: Reasons to be cheerful for both Codicote and Hatfield Town

Codicote picked up three points against Amersham Town while a first clean sheet this season for Hatfield Town earned them a point at Rayners Lane. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Enfield loss provides lesson for Scholars to learn from

Potters Bar Town V Enfield Town - Dernell Wynter in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC find very late equaliser to snatch breathless draw at Didcot Town

Dan Bond gave Welwyn Garden City hope with his goal at Didcot Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists