Warriors bouncing back after enforced breaks
Lacrosse is back after the challenges of a year of changing Covid restrictions.
Since Easter Welwyn Warriors senior squads have been training and playing a mixture of local league games and friendlies.
“It has been a tough time for the club over the last 12 months and like a lot of different sports clubs we are still struggling to get back to a full programme,” said club chairman Lester Salmins.
“We have lost a year of recruitment to the club and still have a number of people not able to play. So, it has been a relief to get some games played over the last month against local rivals Hitchin and Milton Keynes.”
The women’s side has bounced back well after the enforced breaks.
“Considering how much time we lost over the winter the girls have put in some really good performances,” said team coach Hazel Wisbey.
“We still have a few more league friendlies to play which we are all looking forward to.“
The club has now started its summer training programme, which is a great opportunity for returning players to restart playing or for new people to try the sport.
It will also be restarting its junior programme after the summer half term. For more details on the club go to welwynlax.com