Welwyn turn on the style as incredible title race heads to frantic conclusion

Welwyn kept their hopes well and truly alive in one of the most captivating title races of many a season and across any sport.

The 76-0 success at home to Royston leaves them tied with London Division Three North West leaders Hendon on 55 points and behind them is an almighty scrap.

Five points separate the top six with four of them, including Welwyn, having just two games to go and both Hitchin and St Albans with three left to play.

And while the number of promotion places is still to be formally decided, as the RFU prepares for a restructure next season, the race for the championship is something all the clubs have their minds focused on.

Welwyn set themselves up for the final acts of the season with a superb display in cold and damp conditions.

They secured the bonus-point try after only 24 minutes and finished with a total of 12 tries and eight conversions.

Finlay Sutherland started the romp after seven minutes with a try under the posts and Phil Grehan then eased his way through a gap to score, with Chris Kemp again adding the extras.

Further tries in the first half followed from Tom Attfield, Drew LeBaigue, Anton Denton, Josh Milton and Jack Lacey to give Welwyn a 45-0 lead at the break.

They used their bench to full effect too in the second period, injecting fresh energy into the game with the introduction of Will Freeston, Ash Dobney and Jay Nasaucoko.

It took 10 minutes into the second period for the next try to come, skipper Milton getting his second, but he completed his hat-trick just five minutes later.

Welwyn scored three further tries in the last 15 minutes, with Atfield, Freeston and Sutherland all touching down to round off a good day for the home team.

Welwyn's remaining fixtures are both against rivals.

The first comes at home to Hitchin on March 26, the visiting Hedgehogs arguably the title favourites due to their game in hand, before the season concludes against St Albans at Boggymead on April 2.





London Three North West - top six

Team Pld W D L Pts Hendon 16 11 1 4 55 Welwyn 16 11 0 5 55 Hitchin 15 11 0 4 54 Finchley 15 10 1 4 52 St Albans 15 10 1 4 50 Cheshunt 16 10 0 6 50

Games remaining

March 12: Finchley v Harrow; Hitchin v Cheshunt; St Albans v Hendon.

March 26: Cheshunt v St Albans; Finsbury Park v Finchley; Welwyn v Hitchin.

April 2: Finchley v Hendon; St Albans v Welwyn; Hitchin v Tabard.