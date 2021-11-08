Walking rugby returns to Welwyn with a bang with numbers already on the up

Welwyn Rugby Club are looking to get people walking back to rugby after relaunching their walking rugby sessions again.

The idea was born from wanting to help former players for whom injury or other issues prevented them from playing a full contested game.

The sessions were shelved temporarily because of the pandemic but president Mark Elliott said: "We finally managed to rekindle the idea in September and our first session saw eight participants.

"This has now grown to over 20 with regular numbers at the sessions being around 12 or 14.

"It is a very simple concept. We play, nothing too taxing and it is very light-hearted.

"Players are welcome to only do what they are comfortable with and to take a break as and when they need one.

"There is no pressure put on anyone. It is open to all adults and we currently have four ladies taking part.

"Whilst it is aimed at the over 50’s it is not limited to that age range. We would welcome anyone coming along and giving it a try."

The sessions take place between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday evenings at Hobbs Way.

The only proviso is that once you have decided that it is for you, you become a VP of the club, priced at £40 for the year.

Contact Mick Hills on 07854 198118 for more information or go to www.facebook.com/welwynrfc.walkingrugby/