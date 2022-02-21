Welwyn battle through the mud to claim another vital win in promotion hunt
Welwyn kept their London Division Three North West promotion hopes alive with another victory - although they were made to work every inch of the way by a resurgent Tabard.
The 12-5 success at Cobden Hill leaves them third in an increasingly tight scrap for the two promotion spots.
Four points cover the top five teams with St Albans a further eight points behind but with two games in hand.
A scruffy day weather-wise meant a forward-dominated match ensued with defences in top until the hosts found a gap for the first five points through skipper Jack Reilly.
But discipline issues caught up with the hosts and left them down to 14 men for a 10-minute spell as the referee lost patience with the rising penalty count.
Welwyn took full advantage of the yellow card with Vetaia Kawea's try and, crucially, Chris Kemp's conversion giving them a 7-5 half-time lead.
With a slight wind advantage in the second period, Welwyn instantly went on the attack and with the Harcourt brothers, Adam and Rory, controlling things in midfield, the ball eventually found its way to Jack Lacey found who scored out wide.
The conversion was unsuccessful but with the conditions sapping the strength, it proved to be the final score of the afternoon.