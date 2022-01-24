Milestone for Freeston but Welwyn miss out on points at Hendon

Will Freeston made his 200th appearance for Welwyn's first team in their game at Hendon. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Will Freeston joined an exclusive club at Welwyn Rugby Club but despite plenty of effort from all in maroon and white there was to be no victory to add to the celebrations.

Welwyn lost 20-8 away to Hendon in what was the former skipper's 200th appearance for the Hobbs Way-based club's first team.

It was a spanner in their hopes of promotion from London North West Three, with their hosts consolidating their second place in the table, but the much-changed Welwyn side can still be proud of their efforts that on another day would have brought some league points at least.

Cian Hynes responded with two penalties but Welwyn ensured they had their noses in front at the interval when Brad Wiles kicked three points.

Welwyn used their bench regularly after the break but their stoic defence was finally breached 15 minutes into the second period with a forwards’ try under the posts.

The conversion put Hendon into a useful 13-8 lead but Welwyn had a glorious opportunity to get back in front when a yellow card to the Hendon tight-head prop left the home side with 13 men for 10 minutes.

Welwyn couldn't score though and with Hendon back to 15, they sealed the win and robbed Welwyn of a losing bonus point with a converted try.

It doesn't get any easier for Welwyn with a home game against third-placed Cheshunt on Saturday.