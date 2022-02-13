Bonus-point win keeps Welwyn fixed firmly on promotion charge

Antonio Denton bagged one of Welwyn's six tries at Harrow. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A valuable bonus-point win on the road keeps Welwyn firmly in the hunt for promotion.

The 30-17 success at Harrow leaves them third in London Three North West, five points behind the top two but with a game in hand on second-placed Hendon.

The first half proved an even contest despite the windy conditions.

Welwyn drew first blood when Brad Wiles finished off a flowing move to score out wide but Harrow responded strongly and took the lead with a converted try, finished off by speedy left winger, Tom Linden.

However, when a penalty was kicked to the corner, a well-executed catch and drive saw Antonio Denton crash over to put the visitors back in front.

Welwyn were impressive in broken play throughout and a few handling errors by Harrow made life at bit easier for the Hobbs Way-based rugby club.

After half an hour, another fluent move saw scrum-half, Adam Harcourt, score out wide and on the stroke of half time winger Jack Cotterell dotted down for the bonus-point after a trademark run by Denton.

The one downside on the first-half performance was the lack of a conversion but at 20-7, Welwyn were still well in command.

The game though was still in the balance and the loss of skipper Josh Milton with a finger injury didn't help.

They did make good use of their bench with Matt Gray, Hamish Stewart and veteran Rob Picken all entering the fray and giving very good accounts of themselves.

And Welwyn also picked up the crucial opening score of the second period.

The outstanding Phil Grehan kicked to the corner and yet another textbook catch and drive resulted in a try for replacement hooker Gray.

It gave Welwyn a 25-7 lead but any thoughts that they were home and dry were cut short as Harrow stirred into life with two tries in three minutes.

First second row Gareth Gibson touched down, before Harrow’s impressive winger Cieran Barry brought them to within eight points with 20 minutes still to play.

But Welwyn responded well and were able to allay the concerns of the travelling faithful with one last try, more good support play sending Wiles in for his second.

Welwyn are back on their travels on Saturday when they go to Tabard.