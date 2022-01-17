Much more like it for Welwyn as try blitz brings win over Finsbury Park

A bonus-point win put Welwyn's promotion challenge back on track with a convincing success at home to Finsbury Park.

They had opened 2022 with a loss at Finchley but their first game of the new year at their Hobbs Way base saw them in prolific mood, cruising to a 43-19 victory.

The London Three North West division will be nip and tuck right up until the final weekend with six teams still in contention for the two promotion places but this five-point haul lifts Welwyn up to third, one point behind Hendon who they visit on Saturday.

This contest saw both Welwyn and Finsbury Park show a willingness to move the ball around from the very first whistle but it was the hosts who scored first on 10 minutes.

From a solid scrum, the ball was moved to the right with Vetaia Kawea and Adam Harcourt combining to release Phil Grehan, who glided past three defenders in his trademark style to score close to the posts. Chris Kemp added the conversion.

He converted again five minutes later, Grehan producing a carbon copy for try number two, and the fly-half made it three kicks from three midway through the first half after skipper Josh Milton sent winger Harcourt away past three defenders.

But Kemp's afternoon ended shortly after, a stray boot to the face forcing him off, and it meant who wasn't there for the conversion attempt on the bonus-point score, Tom Hamer crashing through on the half-hour.

Finsbury Park got one back before the break, scooping up an errant ball in midfield and racing 60 metres unopposed to score, but it made no odds to the pressure exerted by the hosts, who bagged another two tries in the opening spell of the second period.

Anton Denton burst through from close range, replacement kicker Grehan adding the extras, with Kawea making good ground to release Hamer for his second try.

Park rallied and sensed a bonus point of their own with two further tries midway through the half but the final word went to Welwyn, Harcourt scoring late on in the corner.

Datchworth suffered a bad day at the office in London Two North West with a 24-5 home loss to relegation rivals Hampstead.

The pair are now locked together on 15 points with only points difference keeping Datch outside the bottom two.