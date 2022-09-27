That's entertainment! Welwyn and Finchley jam loads of tries into thriller

Match Report

Vetaia Kawea was on kicking duty for Welwyn in the win over Finchley while Dan Comben (background) was one of the try scorers. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Entertainment was certainly not in short supply as Welwyn hosted Finchley in a 14-try thriller.

The Hobbs Way rugby club ended up with eight of them and a 50-36 success in Counties One Herts Middlesex, a victory which was made all the more impressive as they had second row Drew LeBaigue sent off for retaliation early in the second half.

Yourgos Alexander and Will Freeston both scored twice with Jo Nasaucoko, Dan Comben and debutant Josh Dickens also going over.

Vetaia Kawea kicked four conversions with the the final score being a penalty try.

Welwyn started well and after two minutes, Nasaucoko squeezed over into the corner. Ten minutes later, a kickable penalty was turned into a scrum by skipper Josh Milton and the dominant pack rumbled over after twice being reset, Comben getting the score.

But the sides then exchanged tries and by half-time the scores were level at 24-24.

A slight wind advantage bode well for the hosts but their plans were thrown into disarray five minutes after the restart with a fracas off the ball resulting in a yellow for Finchley’s wing forward but red for LeBaigue.

To add to Welwyn’s troubles, Finchley took the lead 24-29 with a try in the corner but the visitors kept squandering their numerical advantage with two further yellow cards in the second period.

And with more space available, Welwyn dominated proceedings scoring 26 unanswered points to put the game out of the reach.

A consolation try on the last play of the game reduced the deficit and gave both side's a try bonus-point but by then Welwyn had notched an impressive win.

They are up to fifth in the table with maximum points from their opening two games.

That record will be put to the test on Saturday when they go to leaders Old Streetonians.

Datchworth meanwhile had a thrilling 33-33 draw at home to Hitchin.

It leaves them seventh in the table with 10 points from their opening three matches.

They go to third-placed Grasshoppers on Saturday.