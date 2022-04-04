Smiles of fun this year for Welwyn even if title slipped from their grasp

There was to be no championship gold to finish the campaign for Welwyn Rugby Club but even that was unable to wipe the smiles from the faces after a tremendous year.

The Hobbs Way-based rugby club did their part with a 50-7 bonus-point success over St Albans but a last minute try down the road at Finchley gave the hosts a 25-18 win over Hendon and the London Three North West title.

But for head coach Gareth Hughes the whole year has been one to remember for the club.

He said: "It’s been great. We had a few slip-ups. We lost the first game of the season when we really should have won but that gave us the focus to concentrate.

"We’ve had availability issues, the same as everyone else, but in the last five weeks I couldn’t have asked for more from the lads.

"Training numbers have gone up, other teams have slipped up and we have taken advantage.

"We had two colts make their debuts off the bench [against St Albans] and we have had two players who were colts last year, Fin Sutherland in the centres and Josh Walkey at hooker.

"We’ve got a good group coming up next year too so with a bit of luck, this club is going in a really good direction."

Second place will bring promotion, although the exact make-up of that will be dependant on the RFU's summer restructure which is still to be finalised.

There could still be some silverware on the horizon though as performances in an incredible title race have guided Welwyn through to the Herts President's Tankard final against Cheshunt.

Welwyn put the pressure on during their final day victory at St Albans. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Hughes said: "We knew the last two matches were really important, against Hitchin and then coming to St Albans, not just to try and win the league but to get into a cup final.

"My aim at the start of the season was top two and a cup final and the guys have dug in.

"This league has been crazy. No one team has run away with it which has made it really interesting.

"Nobody wants uncompetitive rugby. Yes, we want to win but we want to win against decent opposition who test you.

"This league has been great but it’s just been great to be back after two years out.

"It’s all about having smiles on your face. We set standards but the guys have all bought into it.

"They certainly deserve all the plaudits they get."

Josh Milton is happy to stay on as Welwyn skipper for another season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

For skipper Josh Milton the constant competitive edge to the season has made it one to remember.

He said: "We had a bit of a rocky start and had to have a sit down as a team and decide where we wanted to go.

"That separated the boys from the men and from there we trained hard every week, we committed and the season started to turn around for us.

"We have a great squad and the results say it all.

"We play rugby for the hard games and we’ve shown that resilience needed this season.

"That shows a lot about the club and a lot about the team we have at the moment."

And Milton will be more than happy to continue as captain, even if his first year in the role has been "an eye opener".

He said: "I’ve definitely had to become more vocal and lead which is something I have enjoyed and thrived in.

"It’s been good and hopefully I’ll get the privilege to do it again next year."