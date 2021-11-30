Welwyn climbing high after dominant showing at windswept Royston

Phil Grehan scored twice for Welwyn in their 40-10 win at Royston. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Welwyn are up to third in London Three North West after a valuable five-point haul at Royston.

The 40-10 win at a windswept Heath means they are two points behind Hitchin in second, the Hedgehogs having lost for the first time this season and slipped off the top in a 13-5 defeat at home to new leaders Hendon.

Welwyn's win was built on a strong scrum and line-out which worked well, in the face of the less-than-perfect conditions.

It gave them six tries in total, the first of which arrived inside 10 minutes, a dummy by Chris Kemp created space for Adam Harcourt to score close to the posts, Kemp adding the conversion.

The hosts kicked a penalty just past the midway point of the half but Welwyn would get two more scores before the break.

Phil Grehan got the first of them while Harcourt, who brought his try-scoring tally to six in the last two matches, bagged the third.

Kemp converted both to give Welwyn a healthy 21-3 advantage at half-time and although Royston scored within minutes of the restart, this was a game that Welwyn were never destined to lose or even be in real trouble.

Grehan glided past a number of defenders to bag his own brace and then Jack Lacey side-stepped his way in from the wing to score under the posts.

Welwyn emptied their bench early in the second half with veteran Rob Picken, debutant Cian Kelly and Jack Cotterell each making a valuable contribution but it was Dan Comben who finished things off with a well-deserved and typical try, crashing through four would-be tacklers.

Kemp’s conversion proved to be the final score and with a week off to come, they should be refreshed for the trip to Hitchin on December 11.

Welwyn Rugby Club president Mark Elliott (left) with Richard Fossey, head of Ashtons' WGC office. - Credit: WELWYN RUGBY

It wrapped up a positive week for the Hobbs Way-based rugby club after they extended their sponsorship deal with estate agents, Ashtons.

Welwyn president Mark Elliott said: "We are confident our relationship with Ashtons will be mutually beneficial.

"Their support goes a long way to ensuring that we can continue to provide rugby for anyone who wants to play the game in whatever format suits them best."

Head of Ashtons' WGC office, Richard Fossey, said: "We are proud to be continuing our partnership with Welwyn Rugby Club, increasing our support for a very important part of the community.

"Sponsoring the shirts for all the junior and mini teams has made us aware of just how many children rely on the club and what a key role it plays in shaping our future generations, giving them a sense of fair play and integrity but with a fierce will to win, a desire to be the best and a team ethic that has focus, passion and trust in one another."

Welwyn's membership currently stands around the 1,500 mark and they field 23 sides on a regular basis.

Further sponsorship packages are still available and new members are always very welcome. Email president@welwynrugby.co.uk for more information.