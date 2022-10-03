Late tries send Welwyn home from Old Streetonians empty handed
- Credit: DENNIS FICK
Welwyn suffered their first loss of the season away to league leaders Old Streetonians - though there was plenty to be pleased with.
The 30-8 success keeps the hosts unbeaten in five and on top of Counties One Herts Middlesex with Welwyn down to sixth.
But the score was closer than it seems with two late converted tries stretching their advantage.
The Hobbs Way rugby club travelled with five first-team debutants. Matt Trussell, Greg Ranson, Ryan Breeze and Lewis Gunn all acquitted themselves well but Brendon Marume's stint lasted five minutes before an ankle injury ended his game prematurely.
Welwyn actually got the first score after just two minutes, good work from the forwards creating space for Liam Scofield to score.
The hosts lead 10-5 by half-time and both sides exchanged penalties early in the second half before Ewan Fitzpatrick stretched the lead to 16-8 with another three points on 65 minutes.
Welwyn brought on Joe Brace and Harry Slade, with the latter making an instant impact, but with Welwyn tiring in the final five minutes Old Street finished things off to send Welwyn home empty handed.
Welwyn travel to neighbours Datchworth on Saturday.