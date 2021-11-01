News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn hold their hands up as Cheshunt power to victory in second half

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:37 PM November 1, 2021
Daniel Comben put in a strong performance for Welwyn at Cheshunt.

Dan Comben put in a strong performance for Welwyn at Cheshunt. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn had to admit they were second best after travelling to Cheshunt for their latest London Three North West match.

The Hobbs Way-based rugby club were much-changed from their previous fixture against Hendon but despite forceful performances from Dan Comben and Tom Emery, they met a well-organised home side who clinched a 27-5 win.

The sides had similar records coming into the game and a competitive first half saw Cheshunt take a 10-0 lead into the interval.

That didn't truly reflect the balance of play with the visitors going close through flying Fijian Joe Nasaucoko, stopped by a thunderous tackle by his opposite number, and skipper Josh Milton, who was ruled not to have grounded the ball on the final play.

And their hopes of a comeback were dashed one minute into the second half by a converted home try, with a penalty and a further seven points with 10 minutes to go simply rubbing salt into the wounds.

They did bag the final score though with Drew Le Baigue capping a solid performance by crashing over, ably assisted by Milton.

Most Read

  1. 1 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
  2. 2 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  3. 3 Warning issued after reports of youngsters climbing on roofs
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
  3. 6 Kazaiah Sterling loving life at Potters Bar as he waits for next pro opportunity
  4. 7 5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
  5. 8 Hatfield man with indecent images of children sentenced to prison
  6. 9 Closure order for Potters Bar flat after anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use
  7. 10 Driver seriously injured after crash on M25
Rugby
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sky Studios Elstree

Film

Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of 2022 opening

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Brian Canning with his WHBC bill.

Tenant's despair over bill for council tax on mouldy flat

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends.

When does British Summer Time end?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon