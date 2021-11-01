Welwyn hold their hands up as Cheshunt power to victory in second half
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Welwyn had to admit they were second best after travelling to Cheshunt for their latest London Three North West match.
The Hobbs Way-based rugby club were much-changed from their previous fixture against Hendon but despite forceful performances from Dan Comben and Tom Emery, they met a well-organised home side who clinched a 27-5 win.
The sides had similar records coming into the game and a competitive first half saw Cheshunt take a 10-0 lead into the interval.
That didn't truly reflect the balance of play with the visitors going close through flying Fijian Joe Nasaucoko, stopped by a thunderous tackle by his opposite number, and skipper Josh Milton, who was ruled not to have grounded the ball on the final play.
And their hopes of a comeback were dashed one minute into the second half by a converted home try, with a penalty and a further seven points with 10 minutes to go simply rubbing salt into the wounds.
They did bag the final score though with Drew Le Baigue capping a solid performance by crashing over, ably assisted by Milton.
