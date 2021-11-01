Welwyn hold their hands up as Cheshunt power to victory in second half

Welwyn had to admit they were second best after travelling to Cheshunt for their latest London Three North West match.

The Hobbs Way-based rugby club were much-changed from their previous fixture against Hendon but despite forceful performances from Dan Comben and Tom Emery, they met a well-organised home side who clinched a 27-5 win.

The sides had similar records coming into the game and a competitive first half saw Cheshunt take a 10-0 lead into the interval.

That didn't truly reflect the balance of play with the visitors going close through flying Fijian Joe Nasaucoko, stopped by a thunderous tackle by his opposite number, and skipper Josh Milton, who was ruled not to have grounded the ball on the final play.

And their hopes of a comeback were dashed one minute into the second half by a converted home try, with a penalty and a further seven points with 10 minutes to go simply rubbing salt into the wounds.

They did bag the final score though with Drew Le Baigue capping a solid performance by crashing over, ably assisted by Milton.