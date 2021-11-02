News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Pegasus get all the treats after spooking Hitchin Town with a seven-star show

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:15 PM November 2, 2021
Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals beat Hitchin Town in the MHRML Premier Division.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals picked up their first win in October in the MHRML U18 Premier Division - and they did it in style too against Hitchin Town.

The squad has been struggling with injuries in their other games, a 2-1 defeat to St Margaretsbury and a 6-0 reverse at leaders Risden Wood.

But Halloween proved a treat for the home side as they were able to use 13 players and beat the young Canaries 7-0 to move fourth in the table.

Long-term injury victims Ben Cracknell and Luca Fautrero-Sayer were both back and both played their part in what was a sensational first-half display.


They turned round with a 5-0 advantage, having scored some really well-worked goals.

Jack Wiltshire and Harry Sugg hit scorching shots while Freddie Aitken scored his first for the team and there was one for Alex Manhood.

The pick of the bunch though was a free-kick from distance, fired into the top right corner of the net from Conor Garrett.

Mohamedalie Sesay got his first for the club after the break before Fautero-Sayer, back after breaking his nose and twisting his ankle just an ACL injury healed, completed the rout.

