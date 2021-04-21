News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Pegasus Royals ride to victory again as Cuffley are beaten

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM April 21, 2021   
Welwyn Pegasus U17s in action against Cuffley

Welwyn Pegasus enjoyed a 3-2 win over Cuffley in the MHRML U18 Premier Division. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

A disappointing first game after the return to football following lockdown was soon forgotten by Welwyn Pegasus Royals  as they picked up a win over Cuffley.

Playing in the MHRML U18 Premier Division, Royals ran out 3-2 winners at home.

They had started with some good passing play before taking a deserved lead, Joe Ashton finding Alex Manhood to volley the ball home.

Cuffley were ahead at half-time thanks to a quickly-taken comer and penalty but the Royals levelled midway through the second half thanks to an own goal.

The visitors struggled playing out from the back and went route one for the remainder of the game but the Pegasus defensive unit of Louis Hosking, Ben Cracknell, Tom Saunders and skipper Finlay Kelly held firm, backed up by keeper Vinnie Castiglione.

And they claimed all three points with a match-winning header from Toby Goulding.

The Royals are back at their Monk's Walk home for their next game too, with Wormley Rovers providing the opposition.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals: Castiglione, Hosking, Saunders, Cracknell, Kelly, Golding, Guemache, Wiltshire, Manhood, Ashton, Afolabi, Staddon, Sugg.

