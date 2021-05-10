Pegasus fly to victory with thanks to 'keeper's saves

Published: 9:13 AM May 10, 2021

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals (6) v Broxbourne Borough U17 (3)

MHRML U18 Premier Division

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals were missing several key players and only had eleven fully fit for their MHRML U18 Premier Division fixture against a very strong Broxbourne Borough U17 side on Sunday afternoon.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals v Broxbourne Borough U17 - Credit: Steve Manhood

Broxbourne have had some excellent results against some really strong U18 opposition this season so it wasn’t a surprise when they took the lead and then went further ahead from the penalty spot.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals v Broxbourne Borough U17 - Credit: Steve Manhood

Pegasus could have quite easily folded under the pressure however they stayed strong and managed to turn things around and then really take the game to Borough.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals v Broxbourne Borough U17 - Credit: Steve Manhood

The come back started when Alex Manhood was brought down in the Broxbourne area, the resulting penalty was despatched by Jack Wiltshire.

Pegasus squared things up soon after the restart thanks to a well-worked goal finished by Ola Afolabi.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals v Broxbourne Borough U17 - Credit: Steve Manhood

Afolabi pounced on a defensive error to score the Royals' third.

Royals captain, Fin Wheeler, put the Royals further ahead after some excellent play by Lounis Guemache who found Joe Ashton on the right whose pin-point cross found Wheeler who gleefully slid the ball home.

Jack Wiltshire punished Broxbourne to fire home the Royals' fifth goal of the afternoon.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals v Broxbourne Borough U17 - Credit: Steve Manhood

Broxbourne pulled one back after a well-hit free kick which gave Pegasus’ outstanding keeper, Vinnie Castiglione, no chance.

Welwyn Pegasus’ polished second half performance was rewarded with a sixth goal when Ola Afolabi completed his hat trick from the penalty spot.

Broxbourne had there chances throughout the game but the Royals back four, Louis Hosking, Finlay Wheeler, Ben Cracknell and Finlay Kelly stood firm and were just fantastic.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals v Broxbourne Borough U17 - Credit: Steve Manhood

The man of the match award went to Royals goalkeeper Vinnie Castiglione, after the Royals keeper pulled off some some unbelievable Gordon Banks-like saves.

Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals squad:

Vinnie Castiglione, Louis Hosking, Finlay Wheeler, Ben Cracknell, Finlay Kelly, Jack Wiltshire, Lounis Guemache, Harry Sugg, Alex Manhood, Joe Ashton, Ola Afolabi, Toby Golding, Tom Saunders