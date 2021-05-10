Pegasus fly to victory with thanks to 'keeper's saves
Steve Manhood
- Credit: Steve Manhood
Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals (6) v Broxbourne Borough U17 (3)
MHRML U18 Premier Division
Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals were missing several key players and only had eleven fully fit for their MHRML U18 Premier Division fixture against a very strong Broxbourne Borough U17 side on Sunday afternoon.
Broxbourne have had some excellent results against some really strong U18 opposition this season so it wasn’t a surprise when they took the lead and then went further ahead from the penalty spot.
Pegasus could have quite easily folded under the pressure however they stayed strong and managed to turn things around and then really take the game to Borough.
You may also want to watch:
The come back started when Alex Manhood was brought down in the Broxbourne area, the resulting penalty was despatched by Jack Wiltshire.
Pegasus squared things up soon after the restart thanks to a well-worked goal finished by Ola Afolabi.
Most Read
- 1 Full list of Welwyn Hatfield results for Local Elections 2021
- 2 Fence that blocked public path now removed
- 3 Billy Joe Saunders v Saul Canelo Alvarez - as it happened
- 4 5 venues and leisure attractions that can reopen from Monday, May 17
- 5 Four councillors elected to South Mimms Parish Council
- 6 Teenager arrested following pub break in
- 7 Have you seen this wanted man?
- 8 Woman injured after attack by out of control dog
- 9 Man found with head injuries following assault
- 10 COVID deaths at Lister pass grim milestone
Afolabi pounced on a defensive error to score the Royals' third.
Royals captain, Fin Wheeler, put the Royals further ahead after some excellent play by Lounis Guemache who found Joe Ashton on the right whose pin-point cross found Wheeler who gleefully slid the ball home.
Jack Wiltshire punished Broxbourne to fire home the Royals' fifth goal of the afternoon.
Broxbourne pulled one back after a well-hit free kick which gave Pegasus’ outstanding keeper, Vinnie Castiglione, no chance.
Welwyn Pegasus’ polished second half performance was rewarded with a sixth goal when Ola Afolabi completed his hat trick from the penalty spot.
Broxbourne had there chances throughout the game but the Royals back four, Louis Hosking, Finlay Wheeler, Ben Cracknell and Finlay Kelly stood firm and were just fantastic.
The man of the match award went to Royals goalkeeper Vinnie Castiglione, after the Royals keeper pulled off some some unbelievable Gordon Banks-like saves.
Welwyn Pegasus U17 Royals squad:
Vinnie Castiglione, Louis Hosking, Finlay Wheeler, Ben Cracknell, Finlay Kelly, Jack Wiltshire, Lounis Guemache, Harry Sugg, Alex Manhood, Joe Ashton, Ola Afolabi, Toby Golding, Tom Saunders