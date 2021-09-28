Welwyn Pegasus Royals still delighted with start to season despite Broxbourne reverse

Published: 9:15 AM September 28, 2021

Welwyn Pegasus Royals just missed out on making it three wins from three in the MHRML U18 Premier Division with defeat at Broxbourne Borough.

﻿Ola Afolabi and Finlay Kelly got their goals but it is only a minor setback after two super victories to open their new season, starting with a 4-2 win over near neighbours Panshanger Panthers before following it up with a 6-1 success against Cuffley Youth Vipers Blues.

They had the dominated possession in the first half of the derby with Panshanger, taking the lead through Joe Ashton, but they headed into the break tied at 1-1.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

Ashton gave them the lead again with a well-placed free-kick only for a penalty to bring Panshanger level for the second time.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

But Pegasus weren't to be denied and regained the lead with an Afolabi header before Ashton sealed his hat-trick and the win.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

The win over Cuffley ended up a comprehensive success but they had to do it the hard way, coming from a goal down at half-time.

Ben Cracknell equalised with a penalty before a double from Lounis Guemache gave them the upper hand with Conor Garrett the hat-trick hero in this one.