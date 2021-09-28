News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn Pegasus Royals still delighted with start to season despite Broxbourne reverse

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:15 AM September 28, 2021   
Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

Welwyn Pegasus Royals just missed out on making it three wins from three in the MHRML U18 Premier Division with defeat at Broxbourne Borough.

﻿Ola Afolabi and Finlay Kelly got their goals but it is only a minor setback after two super victories to open their new season, starting with a 4-2 win over near neighbours Panshanger Panthers before following it up with a 6-1 success against Cuffley Youth Vipers Blues.

They had the dominated possession in the first half of the derby with Panshanger, taking the lead through Joe Ashton, but they headed into the break tied at 1-1.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

Ashton gave them the lead again with a well-placed free-kick only for a penalty to bring Panshanger level for the second time.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

But Pegasus weren't to be denied and regained the lead with an Afolabi header before Ashton sealed his hat-trick and the win.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals in action against Panshanger Panthers. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

The win over Cuffley ended up a comprehensive success but they had to do it the hard way, coming from a goal down at half-time.

Ben Cracknell equalised with a penalty before a double from Lounis Guemache gave them the upper hand with Conor Garrett the hat-trick hero in this one.

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews spotted in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City
  2. 2 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 You Me At Six to play headline show at Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival site
  1. 4 Grant Shapps suddenly cancels constituency event amid fuel chaos
  2. 5 Sherrardswood School hosts family day event
  3. 6 Northaw festivals bid rejected after summer of chaos
  4. 7 Campaigners call on BioPark developers to collaborate
  5. 8 Councillor disappointed as BioPark appeal confirmed
  6. 9 Five hospitalised after Hatfield dog attack
  7. 10 Smart new kits for Welwyn's men who maintain unbeaten start to new hockey season
Football
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The YMCA in Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

YMCA overdose victims claim 'neglectful support service' at Welwyn...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

University of Hertfordshire paedophile sentenced for child abuse images

Bianca Wild

person
Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’)

Music | Video

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 stadium tour dates

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A new sweet shop is opening at The Galleria, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Bargains for shoppers at exclusive Hatfield Galleria VIP event

Dan Mountney

person