Welwyn Pegasus Royals still delighted with start to season despite Broxbourne reverse
- Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC
Welwyn Pegasus Royals just missed out on making it three wins from three in the MHRML U18 Premier Division with defeat at Broxbourne Borough.
Ola Afolabi and Finlay Kelly got their goals but it is only a minor setback after two super victories to open their new season, starting with a 4-2 win over near neighbours Panshanger Panthers before following it up with a 6-1 success against Cuffley Youth Vipers Blues.
They had the dominated possession in the first half of the derby with Panshanger, taking the lead through Joe Ashton, but they headed into the break tied at 1-1.
Ashton gave them the lead again with a well-placed free-kick only for a penalty to bring Panshanger level for the second time.
But Pegasus weren't to be denied and regained the lead with an Afolabi header before Ashton sealed his hat-trick and the win.
The win over Cuffley ended up a comprehensive success but they had to do it the hard way, coming from a goal down at half-time.
Ben Cracknell equalised with a penalty before a double from Lounis Guemache gave them the upper hand with Conor Garrett the hat-trick hero in this one.
