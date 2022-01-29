Cup joy for Welwyn Pegasus as U12s lift national prize

A young football team that were only formed a year ago have lifted a national trophy at their first attempt.

Welwyn Pegasus U12s were crowned victors of the Junior Premier League U12 National Shield in Dudley after a long road to get there.

Welwyn Pegasus U12s won the JPL U12 National Shield in Birmingham. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

They had started the group stage in round one with a defeat before four wins left them tied at the top with West Ham United Foundation and Letchworth Eagles.

A three-team tournament in January was only decided in Welwyn's favour after a tense penalty shootout.

The Royals then won the London final 4-2 against Protec Youth before travelling to Northampton for the London/Midlands final, winning that one comfortably 2-0 against AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

That placed them in the final at the Dell Stadium representing the midlands against winners from the south and north Regions.

The Royals started confidently winning their first match 1-0 against FC Wiltshire Yellows, Ralphie Whiteside scoring a wonderful effort from outside the area.

They followed this up with a second hard-fought 1-0 win against Macccan NLDDC (Morecambe), Dexter Rodway scoring the decisive goal to spark wild celebrations and allow skipper Henry Paterson to collect the trophy.

Pegasus chairman Alan Gibbs said: "Winning the JPL U12 National Shield in our first season is a huge achievement. The boys work hard, they have a great team spirit and thoroughly deserved this success."

Welwyn Pegasus U18s are through to the semi-final of the MHRML Premier Division Cup. - Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC

Cup success remains a possibility elsewhere in the club as the U18s reached the semi-final of the MHRML Premier Division Cup.

They beat St Margaretsbury 2-1 after a titanic tussle was settled in extra-time.

All three goals came in the extra period after the sides were unable to find a way through in normal time.

The Royals' best chance came from Alex Manhood with a shot that rebounded off the bar while goalkeeper Ben Cracknell, pressed into action with regular custodian Vinnie Castiglione unavailable, made some fine saves to keep out the St Mags forwards.

He was finally beaten in the first half of extra time by a thunderbolt of a shot but Welwyn levelled straight from the kick-off, Lounis Guemache playing a long ball forward and Manhood firing home.

They then took the lead with a long-range effort from left-back Finlay Kelly that bamboozled the St Margaretsbury keeper.

And, despite a lack of substitutes, an exhausted Pegasus defended superbly to see the game out and advance.