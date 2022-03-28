News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn draw positives from final league outing

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 7:53 AM March 28, 2022
WGC men's Dan Klinger

WGC men's Dan Klinger - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn had to settle for a 1-1 draw with St Albans thirds in their last outing of the East Two South West season.

Nick Reilly and Neil Kirby were called up, with Welwyn missing a few players, and Saints started with 11 outfield players as their goalkeeper arrived late.

Mark Skilbeck, Bryn Evans, Matt O'Connell and Paul Marchant worked hard for Welwyn, but James Lutrario's foot injury saw Kirby into the action earlier than expected.

Welwyn held firm at a string of short corners, before Dan Klinger was beaten in a scramble.

Nate Last worked hard and showed his class on the counter, with a back-pedalling Klinger producing a fine glove save before half time.

Welwyn got back on terms when O'Connell's clever pass found Evans, who deflected it into the path of Last to fire home.

Callum Burr impressed on the left and Evans saw a penalty corner drag flick saved, while Welwyn had two penalty appeals waved away and finished in a credible sixth place on goal difference.

Welwyn News

Don't Miss

More than 5,000 homes across 67 postcode areas have been impacted by a power cut throughout south Hertfordshire

Herts Live News | Updated

Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Brookmans Park is home to most of the Hatfield area's prestige addresses. 

Revealed: The most expensive streets in Hatfield

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The new outdoor classroom at Templewood Primary School.

Welwyn Garden City school opens new outdoor classroom

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon