Welwyn draw positives from final league outing

Welwyn had to settle for a 1-1 draw with St Albans thirds in their last outing of the East Two South West season.

Nick Reilly and Neil Kirby were called up, with Welwyn missing a few players, and Saints started with 11 outfield players as their goalkeeper arrived late.

Mark Skilbeck, Bryn Evans, Matt O'Connell and Paul Marchant worked hard for Welwyn, but James Lutrario's foot injury saw Kirby into the action earlier than expected.

Welwyn held firm at a string of short corners, before Dan Klinger was beaten in a scramble.

Nate Last worked hard and showed his class on the counter, with a back-pedalling Klinger producing a fine glove save before half time.

Welwyn got back on terms when O'Connell's clever pass found Evans, who deflected it into the path of Last to fire home.

Callum Burr impressed on the left and Evans saw a penalty corner drag flick saved, while Welwyn had two penalty appeals waved away and finished in a credible sixth place on goal difference.