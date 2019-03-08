Could have had much more but WGC settle for super six

Ben OBoyle completed the win at Harpenden with the sixth goal. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City are the early pacesetters in East League Division Three South West after a second successive victory.

They had been involved in a goal-filled classic on the opening day, winning 5-4 against Stevenage, and lost none of that attacking verve on the trip to Harpenden as they cruised to a 6-0 win.

Right from the start Welwyn, who had youngster Will Reilly in at full-back, looked composed and kept possession well.

They threatened the Harpenden goal on numerous occasions and took the lead from a penalty corner.

It was struck by Jens Van Helden and although that shot was blocked, Crayton Napoleon reacted quickest to finish calmly.

The scorer was part of a midfield trio along with James Fowler and Mark Skilbeck that kept the ball well and distributed sensibly.

Goal number two though came from another penalty corner, this time though Van Helden's clean strike found its way into the bottom corner.

And it was 3-0 by half-time thanks to a run from Dave Allmand-Smith and after rounding the keeper he slipped it to Rob Sansom who lifted it into the empty net.

The second-half began with Welwyn again in the ascendency and it was no surprise when Allmand-Smith got his name on the scoresheet.

Once more it came from a well-worked penalty corner where Van Helden slipped the ball to his left for the Welwyn hot-shot to flick the ball into the net.

Harpenden did have rare forays forward and although goalkeeper Dan Klinger was not needed when faced with a first-half one-on-one, the shot going wide of the post, he was called into action a couple of times after the break, making two diving stick saves.

But in truth he had an armchair ride for most of the day and Welwyn chalked up two more goals before the final whistle, although the reality was they should have added much more.

The fifth goal came when nice team play resulted in Sansom sprinting through the Harpenden D only to be unceremoniously dumped to the ground resulting in a penalty flick.

Up stepped Allmand-Smith who managed to hit the diving keeper but somewhat fortuitously the ball still rolled in.

Number six was from yet another corner, Ben O'Boyle striking it low off the back board.