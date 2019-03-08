Awesome foursome ensure WGC's presence in county final and national champs

Welwyn Garden City Bowls Club will be represented in both the county final and national championships after a thrilling victory over Garston.

The game was in the County Fours and featured the host club's Keith Ames, Gary Walton and Gordon and James Avery.

It proved to be a tense and close contest throughout which came down to the last end.

But with the WGC four facing a defeat, James Avery managed to take the end with his last bowl and clinch a 16-13 victory.

They will now play in the County Men's Fours Final and represent Hertfordshire at the national championships at Royal Leamington Spa in August.

In other results, WGC Crusaders failed to make it to round two of the Welwyn & Hatfield Jubilee Cup, losing by five shots to Sele Farm.

In the St Albans & District Club League, WGC overcame North Mymms 74-67, collecting 50 points.

The top Rink was Tony Martin, Gerry Gladwell, Tony Hughes and Rob Edwards who won 26-14.

The Ladies also won their two-rink league game.

There was further county success as the pairings of Bryn Evans and Dan Avenell, Ian Stone and Keith Avenell and Robert West and Steven Roach all progressed to the next round of the County Pairs.

The county success continued in the women's pairs as Ruby Avery and Pam Ball along with Katharine Taylor and her partner all moved into the next round.

James Avery is still on course for a county double as he comfortably beat K.Speck of Harperbury in the County Singles by 21 shots to five.

In the East Herts League the WGC Lions won on both rinks and overall to collect six points against Hertingfordbury and maintain their position as league leaders.

And Allan Evans, Roy Avery, Keith Ames and Keith Avenell won in the Senior Fours, beating a team from Northaw and Cuffley.

n There were celebrations for Welwyn & District Bowls Club as a trio made the final of the County Triples competition.

Alwyn Challacombe, Kevin Rylett and Paddy Jones were pitted against formidable opponents from Garston in the semi-final.

And after a hard-fought encounter the match finished at 16-16, meaning an extra end was required which the Welwyn boys won by one shot to reach the county final and earn qualification to the national finals at Leamington.

Mike Poole continued his impressive run in the National Senior Singles by reaching the fourth round and there was an excellent victory for Val Challacombe and Rhianna Russell in the County Pairs.

A close friendly at home to Stevenage ended with the club's sharing the four rinks and the visitors narrowly winning on shots.

The Stags meanwhile maintained their unbeaten run in the East Herts Bowls League at Bengeo.

n League fixtures brought some points for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) but not the big haul desired.

They picked up two points in the East Herts League at home to Welwyn Garden City Tigers thanks to the rink of Todd Canton, Graham Daniels and Mick Wood winning 19-17.

However, Welwyn took the overall win 37-32.

The Welwyn Hatfield League match against Kimpton only brought one point as Imelda Handley, Jean Hill and skip Canton drew 14-14 on their rink.

However, the other rink lost to give Kimpton a 31-21 victory.

Midweek friendlies brought a mixed bag too.

They went down 65-62 to Datchworth despite wins on two of the four rinks and a draw on the other.

Top rink was that of Rose Gee, Bert Gee and skip Mike Howe, who won 22-19.

But there was an 82-57 win at St Albans, thanks to a 33-3 success for Hill, Tom Brown and Byron Sinfield.

n Potters Bar Bowls Club may have kicked off the early rounds of their club competitions but their progress in national and county cups took a hammering this week.

While Richard Pearce and David Salmon had a walkover in the County Pairs, Chris Budden and Barry Woodman lost to Welwyn & District.

Across in the ladies' competition Sandra Smale and Pam Rodgers had a close match against Welwyn & District which finished 21-21.

However, the extra end meant a win for Welwyn and there were defeats also for Pat Feeney and Sue Powers against Hatfield and Jackie Nicholls and Brenda Woodman at Harpenden.

The Herts County League also saw a loss for the ladies at Harperbury.

And their run in the Tony Alcock Trophy was ended at Potten End. Both teams won one rink by the same margin and the last wood on the extra end sent them out.

It was left to men's captain Steve Hipperson to lighten the gloom with a 21-16 win in the County Singles.

n De Havilland Bowls Club were involved in a game that demonstrated just how much of a family sport bowls can be when Garston arrived at the Airfield.

The visitors had one rink that consisted of a bowler who was widowed last year with three primary-age children.

The quartet proved De Havilland's undoing as they won 37-6 to give Garston a 92-60 success overall.

Knebworth were also visitors to the Hertfordshire Sports Village-based club and the hosts dominated the contest to win 41-23 and take a maximum six points.

A tight County Pairs match saw Martin Duke and Mike Scandrett lose away to Welwyn Garden City 20-19.

The duo were then joined by Dave Warner at Stevenage and earned top rink by 23 shots to eight.

With the other rinks shared, De Havilland were overall winners by 53-33.

n Welwyn Hatfield League action was the main focus for Datchworth Bowls Club this week.

The Yellow team were in action twice with one win and one loss.

It started with a defeat at Knebworth with both triples losing in the 40-18 defeat.

However, the smiles returned three days later with a 37-27 success against Welwyn Woods. Both rinks won, Janet Akers, Dickie Jackson and Steve Chamberlain 16-14 and Barbara Williams, Graham Akers and Richard Harper earning a 21-13 success.

The Greens, however, lost to Parkside 39-26.

It was a bad day for the Blue team as they both rinks lost in a 42-26 defeat at home to Ware Maltsters in an East Herts League Division One match.

There was better news for the Golds though as they picked up four points with an overall 42-31 success against Sawbridgeworth.

Phil Holzbauer, Harper and Chamberlain were the winning rink.

There was also a win after the short trip to Tewin, 65-62 in the mixed friendly.