Golden oldies turn back the clock as Welwyn Hatfield do battle again with St Albans

Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club and their long-time rivals from St Albans rolled back the years with both sides

It was the Ridgeway Academy-based side’s second game of the season with the golden oldies made up of retired committee members and their Harriers opponents also consisting of retired members.

It has been a year since these ‘titans’ of Hertfordshire volleyball last met on court, with the spoils shared that time in a 2-2 draw.

This one was equally as close and by the end the teams had played to the same outcome.

They had won the toss and chose to serve, a decision that immediately saw them jump into a 4-0 lead, mainly as Harriers players were admiring the clean bounce of the ball on the pristine sprung floor.

But from there movement of mind and body was employed and a competitive game started to break out.

Welwyn kept the lead up until the score hit 20 at which point Harriers discovered a weak spot in the Welwyn defence, long enough to close out the first game by 25-23.

The second game was as equally contested with neither team taking advantage and ended with Welwyn levelling things up by an equally-tight margin.

Harriers took control of the third set after some inspiring volleyball, a throwback to the good old exchanges between these two sides over the years.

And the St Albans side kept the pressure going until the end, winning 25-18.

But the wind was quickly extinguished from Harriers’ sails as Welwyn hit back in the fourth set building on strong start and three rapid points restored the status quo.

A spokesman for the two teams said: “In the absence of any surgical tape, a roll of gaffer was produced and liberally applied to various players to hold them together and there was an eye-burning haze from numerous Deep Heat applications.

“Creaking joints, puffing cheeks and a 10-second allowance to get up off the floor are just part of our game now.

“But despite the ice packs needed the day after there is warmth in my heart that this good natured regular fixture will stay in the sporting calendar.

“Most of us are now in our 50s, a few in their 60s and even one in his 70s, which just goes to show that this great game can be enjoyed by all.”