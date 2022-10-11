Welwyn men get better of Blueharts in hockey battle

Welwyn GC got the better of Blueharts at the weekend - Credit: Danny Loo

Welwyn's men got back to winning ways with s 2-0 victory over Blueharts thirds.

After a slow start they took control with good possession in defence and midfield, despite the early loss of Skilbeck to injury.

Allmand-Smith and Last caused problems on the counter, along with Marchant.

And Allmand-Smith was denied the opening goal by the onrushing Blueharts keeper, before slotting home after Lutrario found Last on a quick break.

O'Reilly and Stephens, who replaced Skilbeck, controlled the centre of midfield as Welwyn saw out the first half, but Blueharts began the second period with renewed vigour to force a string of short corners.

Welwyn's defence, and keeper Klinger, held firm, before a second clinching goal was secured by Evans, after a well-worked corner routine involving Mullens at the top of the D.

Sansom and Fowler impressed in the centre of defence as injury-hit Welwyn held on for the points ahead of this weekend's short trip to St Albans.