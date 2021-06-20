Welwyn Garden Sailing Club finally race for delayed WGC Centenary Trophy
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their summer regatta which incorporated the Centenary Trophy, held over from last year.
The forecast of no wind did not deter the sailors, with the armada containing several youngsters freed from rugby and football commitments.
The first race did take place in "fluky conditions" but there was some breeze for race two.
Annette Walter collected the overall winner's trophy from Eric Walsby, one of the organisers of the WGC100 centenary sports events, having finished first in both contests.
Alex Sheppey also grabbed two victories to be crowned the winner of the WGC Centenary Personal Handicap Trophy.
Behind them there was less consistency and resulted in several ties resolved by the performance in the second race.
Commodore Charles Adams pipped Shelley to secure second place, by virtue of his second in race two, while the high handicaps on Walter and Adams didn't prevent them finishing second and third in the handicap standings.
The Fast Fleet trophy was won by Alan Campbell ahead of Dave Lambert and Patrick Rohart.
The club thanked the John Lewis Partnership for sponsoring the WGC Centenary event.