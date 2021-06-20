News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden Sailing Club finally race for delayed WGC Centenary Trophy

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:44 PM June 20, 2021   
Alex Sheppey and Charles Adams in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their summer regatta which incorporated the Centenary Trophy, held over from last year.


The forecast of no wind did not deter the sailors, with the armada containing several youngsters freed from rugby and football commitments.

The first race did take place in "fluky conditions" but there was some breeze for race two.

Annette Walter at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta

Annette Walter collected the overall winner's trophy from Eric Walsby, one of the organisers of the WGC100 centenary sports events, having finished first in both contests.

Annette Walter at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta

Alex Sheppey also grabbed two victories to be crowned the winner of the WGC Centenary Personal Handicap Trophy.

Alex Sheppey at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta

Behind them there was less consistency and resulted in several ties resolved by the performance in the second race.

Commodore Charles Adams pipped Shelley to secure second place, by virtue of his second in race two, while the high handicaps on Walter and Adams didn't prevent them finishing second and third in the handicap standings.

The Fast Fleet trophy was won by Alan Campbell ahead of Dave Lambert and Patrick Rohart.

Oscar and Ned at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's summer regatta.

The club thanked the John Lewis Partnership for sponsoring the WGC Centenary event.

