Welwyn Garden Sailing Club finally race for delayed WGC Centenary Trophy

Published: 2:44 PM June 20, 2021

Alex Sheppey hot on the heels of Charles Adams in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their summer regatta which incorporated the Centenary Trophy, held over from last year.





The forecast of no wind did not deter the sailors, with the armada containing several youngsters freed from rugby and football commitments.

The first race did take place in "fluky conditions" but there was some breeze for race two.

Alex Sheppey being presented with the WGC centenary trophy at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta by WGC100's Eric Walsby. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Annette Walter collected the overall winner's trophy from Eric Walsby, one of the organisers of the WGC100 centenary sports events, having finished first in both contests.

Annette Walter won the WGC centenary trophy at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Alex Sheppey also grabbed two victories to be crowned the winner of the WGC Centenary Personal Handicap Trophy.

Alex Sheppey won the personal handicap trophy at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Behind them there was less consistency and resulted in several ties resolved by the performance in the second race.

Commodore Charles Adams pipped Shelley to secure second place, by virtue of his second in race two, while the high handicaps on Walter and Adams didn't prevent them finishing second and third in the handicap standings.

The Fast Fleet trophy was won by Alan Campbell ahead of Dave Lambert and Patrick Rohart.

Oscar and Ned enjoy sailing in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's summer regatta. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The club thanked the John Lewis Partnership for sponsoring the WGC Centenary event.