Solitary Ryan Doherty goal gives Welwyn Garden City a narrow victory over Ware

Ryan Doherty scored four minutes after coming on for Welwyn Garden City against Ware. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A goal from Ryan Doherty with one of his first touches was enough to settle a pulsating Hertfordshire derby between Welwyn Garden City and Ware.

The substitute came on at half-time and got his head on a corner four minutes later to seal the 1-0 win in the Southern League Division One Central clash at Herns Lane.

It doesn't move the Citizens any further up the table but they are now seven points behind St Neots Town in the fifth and final play-off place.

Welwyn were totally unchanged from the side that beat Merstham so impressively in the FA Trophy, both starting 11 and substitutes.

But the continuity didn't come into effect until 10 minutes had elapsed.

Until then it had been a battle with WGC boss Nick Ironton asking his side to match Ware's aggression.

When they did pick it up, they enjoyed a good 20 minutes in the ascendancy.

Carl Mensah had two headers, the second of which clipped the top of the crossbar on its way over.

Dave Keenleyside then hit a looping volley that was always going to dip too late while Jess Walklin got on the end of a good move but couldn't get enough power in the shot and Bradley Robinson gathered comfortably.

Their best chance came from a lovely team move. Jay Rolfe clipped a diagonal ball into the area which Greg Adinna nodded back across goal.

Jordan Watson connected with it at the back post but he was stretching slightly and couldn't control it.

But for all their pressure they couldn't score and it was Ware who nearly grabbed a goal before the break, Charlie Crowley saving a Liam Hope shot and grabbing the rebound at the second attempt.

There had been a couple of meaty challenges in the game and one 50-50 with three minutes to go left Ben Spauli and Dan Richens on the turf for three minutes.

It was expected that one or both may not return after the break and while both did depart before the hour, the only replacement at half-time was Doherty on for Lee Close.

It proved to be an inspired change.

Four minutes had elapsed while a corner from the left was glanced by the sub into the net.

It was simple but hugely effective although it was almost instantly cancelled by a Patrick Adamson shot that required a super stop from Crowley.

The Welwyn keeper was required to make another save later on the half and both teams were guilty of making a mess of the final ball after getting into good positions.

The final stages may not have been full of quality but it was full throttle.

A free-kick from Dave Keenleyside with the clock on 90 minutes was saved by Robinson and Ware's final attack, a corner was curled harmlessly out of play.





WGC: Crowley, Rolfe, Sexton, Walklin, Mensah, Close (Doherty 46), Babaie, Spaul (Ironton 59), Watson, Keenleyside, Adinna (Campbell-Mhlope53).

Subs (not used): Taylor, Kinoshi.

Goal: Doherty 49

Booked: Babaie 4





Ware: Robinson, Milner, Adamson, Leigh Rose, Louis Rose, Rumens (Kendall 48, Buchanan (Dulson 66), Bruno, Hope, Dupray (Adu-Donyinah 55), Skandari.

Subs (not used): Arthur, Esprit.

Booked: Hope 34





HT: Welwyn Garden City 0 Ware 0

Referee:

Attendance: 271