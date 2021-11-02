Boss delighted with the victory but not the margin after Welwyn Garden City beat Ware by one goal

Jon Sexton was in fine form as Welwyn Garden City gained a 1-0 win over Ware in the Southern League. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Nick Ironton felt Welwyn Garden City's win over Ware should have been by a bigger margin - but he was still delighted with the three points.

A Ryan Doherty goal four minutes into the second half gave them a 1-0 win at Herns Lane in their rearranged Southern League Division One Central match.

But there were spells, especially in the first half, when the Citizens had threatened to run riot and just couldn't find the killer pass or final touch in front of goal.

The WGC boss said: "It’s taken the U23 players a little bit of time to bed in but having the likes of Dave Keenleyside, George Ironton and Ben Spaul back has given us a lift again and I’m delighted with the win.

"The way we got it down and passed it in the first half really was a joy to watch and if we’d been two or three up at half-time, that would have been a fair reflection.

"I was a bit disappointed that we sat back a bit after getting the goal and that’s what I didn’t want us to do.

"But sometimes that’s natural. They have had a lot of games these boys and a lot of them are tired.

"We’re just lacking a bit up front at the minute. Young Cyrus [Babaie] and Greg [Adinna] have come in and they are still learning their trade but we’ve got Jack Vasey back from suspension, so that gives us another lift."

The win came in only their 10th league game as runs in the FA Cup and the FA Trophy, the latest one in the latter being a 3-1 success at Merstham on Saturday, have left them behind the rest of their divisional rivals.

Tuesday's success also saw them keep a clean sheet for just the third time in the league and fourth across the season as a whole.

That brought praise for his defence.

Ironton said: "Jonny Sexton has been brilliant this last month but Charlie Crowley’s confidence has been a bit low but the last three games he’s been back to his best and he pulled off a great save in the second half.

"Carl Mensah has come in and done well and Jay Rolfe for me is the best centre-half in the division.

"It bodes well for the future."

The very near future is another packed schedule with 11 league games to be fitted in before the turn of the year, alongside at least one more match in the FA Trophy.

Ironton said: "We’ve got Bedford on Saturday and it’s hard when you are playing catch-up.

"We just have to keep plugging away, taking one game at a time and we’ll see how we go.

"There are no easy games but if we keep some of them fit, it will stand us in good stead."