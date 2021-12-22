Welwyn's focus has to turn to Berkhamsted after disappointing draw with Kidlington says Nick Ironton

Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton was left frustrated after the draw with Kidlington. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City's Nick Ironton wants to move on quickly from the frustrations of the draw with Kidlington - with eyes already turning to their next home game against Berkhamsted.

The boss felt they had done more than enough to beat their Oxfordshire visitors and so the equalising goal in the 1-1 draw was a tough pill to swallow.

But it still keeps them among the Southern League Division One Central form teams with only one defeat in the last seven games.

"It’s very disappointing [not to win against Kidlington]," said Ironton. "Maybe it is one game too many at the moment but we didn’t get it down and play as we normally do.

"Saying that we had numerous chances to put the game to bed.

"They worked hard for 90 minutes and came back into it but it was just hard to get a rhythm in the game as it was stop-start.

"We’ve had a good run [of wins] and we have to put this behind us and move on to Berko.

"That's a big game but they all are."

Their Hertfordshire promotion rivals visit Herns Lane on Monday for a 3pm kick-off and will be a totally different proposition than Kidlington who sit fourth from bottom of the table.

The City boss said: "Their attention right from the beginning was to rattle us and there was no fluidity to the game.

"Once we scored we had a good period where we should have scored more, Jon Clements should have scored and then the keeper has made a good save.

"We came out for the second half and it was scrappy again.

"They played it longer but we again missed chances and then a poor header at our back post and they got a scrambled goal.

"We have to take it on the chin but one or two looked jaded. They had worked hard against Dunstable [on Saturday].

"We looked tired and we’ve got four or five with COVID but that is no excuse. We had enough chances to win the game."

Lewis Franklin impressed on his first start for Welwyn Garden City after signing from Baldock Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The virus meant they had to have a reshuffle across the back-line with Callum Taylor playing at left-back and midfielder Ben Spaul filling in alongside Ryan Doherty at centre-half.

There was also a first start for recent signing from Baldock Town, Lewis Franklin, while youngster Adam O'Neill kept his place in goal.

Ironton said: "The boys have done fantastic recently and I can only praise them.

"We have a 16-year-old goalkeeper, a patched-up back-four, and they never caused us any problems apart from at the end where they started playing a long ball.

"Lewis Franklin was superb and had a great game, I am absolutely delighted with him.

"We were a little bit blunt up front but they have worked really hard in the last few games.

"Like I say we just have to refocus and get ourselves ready for the Berko game."