Comeback completed as Welwyn Garden City's renaissance continues against Highworth

There are some results that you look back on at the end of the season and think 'that was the turning point'. Welwyn Garden City's come-from-behind success at home to Highworth Town could well be one of them.

City trailed 2-0 to their Wiltshire visitors at the break but goals from Ali Njie, Josh Hutchinson and Matty Newman, the last in the first minute of stoppage time, gave them a 3-2 win and sent them fifth and into the Southern League Division One Central play-off places.

And while the Citizens have played more games than the other sides in the division, the improvement from the first day of the season is sending them in the right direction.

On another day though it could have been a different story. Twice they hit a post and also clipped the crossbar and the first half was a callback to the dark days at the beginning of the season.

Highworth went in front on 25 minutes, Charlie Crowley got caught coming for the ball but didn’t claim and was caught in no man’s land when Ashley Edenborough chipped it over him.

The lead was doubled 10 minutes later. Again it came from the left and this time the square ball was driven low beyond Crowley by top scorer Felipe Barcelos.

That roused City slightly and Joe Dearman hit a rising cross-shot that clipped the crossbar on its way over before new midfielder Carlos Flood crashed a shot on the turn off a post.

And there were clearly words at half-time from WGC manager Max Mitchell who brought on Luc Ackermann-Stanfield for Max Jessop at the start of the second period.

They had one back three minutes later, a right-wing corner was headed back across goal by Hutchinson and turned in by Njie, and then were level a further eight minutes later.

Ackermann-Stanfield setting up Dearman whose cross was nodded down and in by Hutchinson.

From this point it was nearly all WGC. Ackermann-Stanfield had a shot blocked on the line and Flood swerved an effort inches over the crossbar.

Flood then set up substitute Karl Kayembe but his strike through a crowded area bounced off a post and with two minutes to go that seemed to be that.

But they would not be denied and when Ackermann-Stanfield and Dearman combined again, the cross hooked home by Newman for the winner.

WGC: Crowley, Hinds-Cadette, Doherty, Russell, Steel, Njie (Kayembe 71), Flood, Jessop (Ackermann-Stanfield 46), Grant (Newman 80), Hutchinson, Dearman.

Subs (not used): Sutton, Babaie.