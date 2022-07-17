Much better from Welwyn as boss praises togetherness against Haringey Borough

Max Mitchell was happy with his squad's performance at Haringey Borough. - Credit: WGC FC

New Welwyn Garden City boss Max Mitchell praised his players’ togetherness after their second clash with higher-ranked opposition in a week.

The display in the 2-1 loss at Isthmian League Premier Division Haringey Boro though was far better than Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to Royston Town of the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Mitchell said: "We had a togetherness and team spirit about us that is growing all the time. I was very pleased with all of them.

"I’m not going to single out individuals, but we did have some top performances."

The Coles Lane hosts started the brighter and Kpemou beat keeper Charlie Crowley, having his first outing of the season, with a looping header that bounced back off the bar in the first five minutes.

The Welwyn stopper then made a sharp save from Hewitt-Byrne but as WGC grew into the game, with winger Cheyce Grant a constant menace, they took an 18th minute lead.

Kpemou handled in the area and Josh Hutchinson slotted in an accurate, low spot-kick to make it 1-0.

Welwyn did have a reprieve when Johnny Ashman scooted round Crowley but missed the empty net but Haringey scored either side of the interval through Hewitt-Byrne and Andre Odelu.

Mitchell rang the changes after that, using all seven of his substitutes including experienced midfielder Phil Lowen, who the club hope to sign this week.

It was one of the replacements Jaedon Phillips who the best chances in a late rally by the Citizens.

Put through with a peach of a ball from left-back Callum Taylor, Phillips’ first time effort brought an outstanding save from home keeper Mewitt.

Then in the final moments, Phillips again got behind the Haringey backline, only to be foiled by another Mewitt save.

City have had a change of fixture this week.

They were meant to be playing on Tuesday at Hoddesdon Town but after the Essex side pulled out, the Citizens hastily arranged a game with Baldock Town.

That though is on Wednesday night to avoid the ravages of Tuesday's forecasted heat.

Welwyn are also at home on Saturday when they play Marlow.