Another game, another win as Welwyn continue to push for promotion

Welwyn Garden City continue to exert the maximum pressure on their promotion rivals by chalking up yet another win.

Goals from Jon Clements and Dave Keenleyside handed the Citizens a 2-0 win over Didcot Town at Herns Lane, taking their unbeaten sequence to 12 with just two defeats in the last 18 Southern League Division One Central games, 14 of them returning three points.

It leaves them fourth in the table, 10 points adrift of leaders Bedford Town, eight behind Berkhamsted and five in arrears of AFC Dunstable.

They have a game in hand on each of the top two, Berkhamsted the next visitors on Tuesday for a pivotal contest, with two on AFC Dunstable.

This one was never a thrilling encounter but it was hugely efficient.

City, without the unavailable trio of Lee Close, George Ironton and Matthew Campbell-Mhlope, showed their strength in depth and had returning hero Craig Arnott coming off the bench in the second half.

Clements had the first sight of goal but he pulled his effort wide and Yemi Adelani suffered the same fate after being set up by skipper Jesse Walklin.

A lull through the middle of the half was brought to an end when Clements opened the scoring on 36 minutes.

He got on the end of Charlie Crowley’s long goal kick just before strike partner Jordan Watson and clipped a delicious lob over the head of Didcot keeper Leigh Bedwell.

A minute before the break, Clements turned provider with a fine cross-field ball for Adelani. He cut inside but blazed a fierce effort just past the post.

Teenage full-back Lewis Franklin overlapped to good effect early in the second-half, to produce a pinpoint cross that Watson could only glide wide of the target before Didcot had their best attempt of the afternoon, a drive from centre-half Joe Green fizzing just over the top.

But Welwyn ensured no more frights when Keenleyside converted a penalty with 20 minutes to go, awarded after Clements had been fouled by Bedwell.

The goal deflated Didcot and the Citizens could have added more as the clock ticked down.

Cyrus Babaie fired wide as he went clean through, set-up by fellow substitute Max Mitchell, and then Arnott was only denied a dream return by a full-length save by the keeper, pushing the low drive around a post.

WGC: Crowley, Franklin, Doherty, Rolfe, Taylor (Mitchell 70), Spaul, Walklin, Keenleyside, Clements, Watson (Arnott 76), Adelani (Babaie 62).