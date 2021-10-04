Nasty injury to Callum Taylor mars a battling performance in defeat from Welwyn Garden City

Published: 10:39 AM October 4, 2021

Callum Taylor was seriously injured at the start of Welwyn Garden City's FA Cup game at Bromsgrove Sporting. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

A serious injury to Callum Taylor marred an impressive performance in a 1-0 defeat for Welwyn Garden City in the FA Cup at Bromsgrove Sporting.

The lively forward was involved in a 50-50 challenge with the hosts' Kieran Dunbar which left both players in agony on the pitch.

The rest of the teams were taken from the field while treatment was administered to each and it led to a near 20-minute delay before both were able to be moved.

The good news for Taylor was that nothing was broken with the problem more muscular. Dunbar was less fortunate with confirmation of a broken tibia after a trip to the infirmary and an operation to follow.

It left a dark cloud over the game at the Victoria Ground but when play did resume the Citizens gave a great account of themselves against the side from one division higher up the pyramid.

And they were only defeated by a stunning 25-yard looping drive from Jack Newell five minutes into the second half.

Speaking on Twitter, manager Nick Ironton said: "Unfortunately our FA Cup run has come to an end to an absolute worldlie of a goal from 25 yards out.

"It was unstoppable and enough to win the game, but the WGC boys gave everything. I'm proud of their performance

"Good luck to Bromsgrove in the next round."

Charlie Crowley made one superb save in the second half while Jon Sexton also put his body on the line to prevent a second for Bromsgrove.

Carl Mensah scooped Welwyn's best effort from a Dave Keenleyside cross over the top in the second half.

The U23s recorded their best win of the campaign so far with a thumping 6-1 win at Glenn Sports in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

Charlie Jones led the way with three, closely followed by a double from Cyrus Babaie.

Timi Ajumobi got the other as City's development side move up to 10th in a very tightly-packed division, just four points behind fourth-placed Colney Heath Res and with a game in hand.

Hatfield Town are one place behind WGC after a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to leaders Belstone, Louie Lobjoit getting the winner 20 minutes from time.