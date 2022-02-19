Let us play: Ricci Crace as frustrated as rest of Welwyn Garden City after another postponement

Welwyn Garden City assistant manager Ricci Crace says his team just want to play and continue their fantastic form. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Nobody is more frustrated than Welwyn Garden City says assistant manager Ricci Crace after they were hit by another postponement.

The Citizens had already lost a enthusiastically awaited clash with Berkhamsted in the week due to a waterlogged pitch at Herns Lane and the same reason saw Saturday's contest with Biggleswade called off with little more than an hour to go to kick-off.

It means City have still played less games than the rest of their Southern League Division One Central rivals but it also means they have have to wait another three days at least before trying to add to their 12-game unbeaten run.

Crace said: "After yesterday I thought it might have been called this morning.

"Yeah, it’s frustrating because it is another game off, we lost Berkhamsted in the week, and we just want to play because of the run we’re on.

"We just want to keep that momentum going but we’ll just have to regroup and hope that Tuesday [at home to FC Romania] is on.

"It does stretch our games in hand out but training in the week was brilliant, the way they are training is unreal.

"They are keeping the levels as high as possible and we just want the games now."

The unbeaten sequence has lifted WGC up to fourth in the table but thy still have to play the two sides directly below them as well as the three above in their remaining 12 games.

Bring it on though is the message from Crace.

He said: "If we want to be up there then we want to play these teams and beat them.

"I know it is an old cliché but we’ll treat them all as important as the next, no game is easy in this division.

"We’ll play top or bottom. We just want to play.

"The attitude and mentality is brilliant and the way they are in training, they take that into games.

"[Jon Clements] coming in has been a breath of fresh air. He brings in a good bit of banter and all the boys are pulling in the same direction.

"Now we are getting to the business end of the season and they are realising we have a great opportunity to make the play-offs."