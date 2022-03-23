Rest required after two battling draws for Welwyn Garden City against play-off rivals

Nick Ironton is fearful about the severity of the injury sustained by Welwyn Garden City skipper Jesse Walklin against Berkhamsted. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Nick Ironton will look to rest his battle-weary warriors after Welwyn Garden City and Berkhamsted scrapped to a standstill in the Southern League.

The 0-0 draw at Herns Lane in Division One Central was the second game in four days for the Citizens against sides also looking for a play-off place at least.

And there was no doubt they left everything on the field after a full-blooded display.

Their next game is their centenary celebrations against Wantage Town on Saturday and the boss is already contemplating a few changes.

"We’ve got a strong squad and everyone’s willing to play," said Ironton.

"Wantage need the points though so it won’t be easy but I’ll make a few changes for Saturday, a few of the boys’ legs were tired.

"But our midfield three of Ben Spaul, Dave Keenleyside and George [Ironton] were superb.

"They dominated and we were solid at the back."

The only real downside to the draw was an injury to skipper Jesse Walklin, sustained in the opening 10 minutes after a crude challenge.

And Ironton is fearful over the severity.

"It is serious," he said. "I don’t think he’ll play again this season. It looks like a knee ligament or an ACL or something like that.

"It is very unfortunate but it is what it is, I can’t do anything about it.

"Hopefully we’ll find out more [after a scan]."

The game against Berkhamsted had been cancelled on three previous occasions and they just raised the expectation levels for when it finally kicked off.

And it went pretty much as Ironton expected.

"I knew how they’d play," he said. "They are very big, very direct but I thought we coped with them really well and were the better team over the 90 minutes.

"We just needed a little bit of luck in front of goal but then we probably didn’t play as well up front as we should have.

"The ball could have stuck a bit better and we would have been better again with a bit more width and a few crosses in.

"The subs at the end made a difference though.

"It’s always going to be a hard game against the top five teams."

And the result keeps the outcome of their play-off hopes firmly in their own hands.

Ironton said: "We haven’t lost to any of the top teams [recently] and we still got AFC Dunstable and Bedford to come. They’ll be hard games.

"Then there are some games we should win but saying that, you just don’t know.

"If we play like we did [against Berkhamsted], we’ll win most of our games.

"It’s a better result for us than it is for them, they had to win [if they want the title], and it puts us in a good position."